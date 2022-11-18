Full Warzone 2 vehicles roster | Every vehicle in Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 released earlier this week, and fans have been absorbing all of the content that it introduced. From the new Al Mazrah map to the revamped Gulag to the changes to how loadouts work, this is a completely fresh Warzone experience.

As a part of this new content, the developers have introduced a plethora of new and returning vehicles to Warzone 2.

In total, there are 12 vehicles currently on the Warzone 2 map. Players can take control of these vehicles and navigate around the map the best way they see fit. They can take a helicopter to patrol the skies, a car to cruise around the streets, an armored truck to defend a location, or a boat to get across the water. There are a dozen options when it comes to vehicles in Warzone 2, so players should spend some time getting to know them.

Below, we will list all 12 of the available vehicles in Warzone 2 along with an image of them and their official in-game descriptions.

All 12 vehicles in Warzone 2

The vehicles will be listed in no particular order below.

ATV

Capacity: 1 Driver, 2 Passengers + Additional "Hop-Ons"

Damage Rating: Low

Description: Take charge with rough and ready capability delivered with plenty of low-rpm torque and power. Top-tier rack capacity offers an impressive payload capacity: hold 'er wide and send it.

UTV

Capacity: 1 Driver, 3 Passengers

Damage Rating: Low

Description: The pinnacle of ultralight tactical off-road vehicles, allowing for rapid personnel deployment for squads of up to four. Go deep and hard in the most rugged and austere environments with world-class mobility and versatility.

Hatchback

Capacity: 1 Driver, 3 Passengers

Damage Rating: Medium

Description: A four-door civilian hatchback without armor plating or any significant protections.

Chop Top

Capacity: 1 Driver, 3 Passengers

Damage Rating: Low-Medium

Description: This open-air, off-road vehicle provides little protection but can be used for rapid movement between objectives.

SUV

Capacity: 1 Driver, 3–4 Passengers

Damage Rating: Medium

Description: An all-terrain civilian 4×4 that can be used for quick extraction or infiltration in battle.

Hummer EV

Capacity: 1 Driver, 4 Passengers

Damage Rating: Medium

Description: Incredibly quiet and quick, the GMC Hummer EV Pickup can transport up to 4 squad members through the toughest battlefields.

Tactical Vehicle (TAC-V)

Capacity: 1 Driver, 3 Passengers

Damage Rating: Medium-High

Description: A specialized light combat vehicle with (or without) a mounted .50 Cal machine gun designed to handle extreme terrain and unconventional combat.

Cargo Truck

Capacity: 1 Driver, 1 Indoor Passenger + Flat Bed — as many passengers and vehicles that can fit

Damage Rating: Medium-High

Description: A large industrial vehicle. Slow moving, but may provide a small amount of protection in firefights.

Light Helo

Capacity: 1 Pilot, 4 Passengers

Damage Rating: Medium-High

Description: A twin-engine light helicopter for combat support and rapid traversal of the engagement zone.

Heavy Chopper

Capacity: 1 Pilot, Cargo Bay — as many passengers and vehicles that can fit

Damage Rating: High

Description: A heavily armored search and rescue helicopter. Can transport troops to the combat zone and deploy flares when targeted by anti-aircraft ordnance.

RHIB

Capacity: 1 Captain, 3 Seated Passengers + Flat Body — as many passengers that can fit

Damage Rating: Low-Medium

Description: A maneuverable tactical boat designed for Special Forces.

Armored Patrol Boat

Capacity: 1 Captain, 2 Passengers/Exposed .50 Cal Gunner + Flat Body — as many passengers that can fit

Damage Rating: High

Description: An armored patrol boat complete with mounted .50 Cal Machine Guns.

That does it for all of the vehicles in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. There will likely be more added to the game in the future, but that’s the list for Season 01.