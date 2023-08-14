Forgotten Warzone battle rifle has incredible TTK, but one major problem

Warzone players are always looking for weapons that kill their enemies as fast as possible, and the Lachmann-762 battle rifle could be the next weapon to shake up the meta—if you can handle its recoil.

Using the best Warzone guns is vitally important if you want to find a win on Call of Duty‘s uber-popular battle royale. Every season, a select few guns dominate the meta, like the TAQ-V or ISO 45 this season.

Warzone expert JGOD believes he may have found a secret addition to the meta though, and it’s one that few are using. According to WZRanked, less than one percent of players are running it at the moment, making it the 18th most-used gun in the game.

The fully-automatic Lachmann-762‘s time-to-kill is very good, sitting below weapons like the Kastov 762, RAPP H, RPK, and even the aforementioned TAQ-V.

Unfortunately, it does come with a catch. While it will kill your opponents quickly, that only counts if you can hit your shots. The Lachmann-762 does some from some pretty major recoil, which could be tough to manage if your aim isn’t spot on.

“The Lachmann-762 is definitely broken.” the Warzone expert said on Aug. 13. “But I think for the average person it’s hard to use. It’s one of those more gimmicky guns that gets you those death comms that are so funny to hear.”

Still, if you can manage to tame this wild beast, it could set you apart from your opposition, and you’ll definitely be wiping them off the map quicker than they can eliminate you should you hit your shots.

With such a low TTK, Warzone‘s devs may be tempted to tweak the effectiveness of the gun in future updates, although the recoil may be enough to ensure it doesn’t dominate the meta completely like the Grau 5.56 or the Kilo 141 back in the day.

