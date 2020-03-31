Figma releases first Call of Duty figure featuring Ruin from Black Ops 4

The Specialist comes with his unique weapons.

It’s been a big couple of weeks for the Call of Duty franchise, including the release of Warzone and the upcoming release of Modern Warfare 2‘s remastered campaign.

Show off your love for the franchise with some physical merch with Figma’s first CoD action figure, featuring the Specialist Donnie “Ruin” Walsh from Black Ops 4.

Image via GoodSmile

Ruin comes with interchangeable expressions. He has a calm, stern face and a more passionate, shouting face suited for the heat of the battle.

The specialist comes equipped with his signature equipment in the Grav Slam and the Grapple Gun. Ruin also has a submachine gun and combat ax for other combat situations.

The Figma figure comes with an articulated, translucent stand that allows your action figure to take on poses otherwise impossible, such as him jumping in the air to execute his Grav Slam maneuver.

The action figure is set to be released in December 2020 and will retail for $99.99. Preorders will open from March 31, 10am CDT to June 4, 10am CDT.