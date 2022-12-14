Dr. Disrespect’s Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 settings

Despite his constant criticism of the franchise, Guy “DrDisrespect” Beahm remains one of the top Call of Duty streamers on the internet.
The YouTube streamer has uninstalled both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 multiple times this year alone, but he’s kept playing the game on and off for the past few weeks.
He primarily sticks with Warzone 2, and players have begun to wonder what settings the Doc runs.
It’s common practice for viewers to imitate their favorite streamers’ settings. Whether it’s keybinds, graphical settings, or sensitivity, viewers will always ask what a streamer’s certain setting is. DrDisrespect is bombarded with questions from his chat about his settings, so we’ve taken the liberty of compiling all of his settings into one list.
Dr. Disrespect’s MW2 and Warzone 2 settings
We’ll be listing the Doc’s controller settings, behaviors, aim assist, and view settings in both Warzone 2 and MW2. Since those games are intertwined with each other, the settings will be the same for both.
It’s worth noting that, thus far, DrDisrespect has stuck to playing with a controller for Warzone 2. He’s been on mouse and keyboard in the past, but a controller has been his input device of choice in this game.
Controller
- Button Layout: Tactical
- Flip L1/L2 and R1/R2: Off
- Stick Layout: Default
- Vibration: Off
- Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: 6
- Vertical Stick Sensitivity: 6
- ADS Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.00
- ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (Focus): 1.00
- ADS Sensitivity Transition Timing: Instant
- Left Stick Min.: 0.03
- Right Stick Min.: 0.03
- Left Stick Max: 0.99
- Right Stick Max: 0.99
- Left Trigger: 0.05
- Right Trigger: 0.05
Behaviors
- ADS Behavior: Hold
- Change Zoom Shared Input: Sprint/Tac Sprint/Focus
- Automatic Sprint: Automatic Tactical Sprint
- Equipment Behavior: Hold
- Weapon Mount Activation: ADS + Melee
- Interact/Reload Behavior: Prioritize Interact
- Armor Plate Behavior: Apply All
- Tactical Sprint Behavior: Double Tap
- Grounded Mantle: On
- Automatic Airborne Mantle: Partial
- Automatic Grounded Mantle: Off
- Plunging Underwater: Movement
- Parachute Auto-Deploy: Off
- Sprinting Door Bash: On
- ADS Stick Swap: Off
- Backpack Alternate Control: On
- Weapon Mount Movement Exit: On
- Weapon Mount Exit Delay: Medium
- Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch: On
- Quick C4 Detonation: On
- Vehicle Camera Recenter: Off
- Camera Initial Position: Free Look
Aim Assist
- Aim Assist Type: Default
- Gyro Behavior: Off
- Aim Response Curve Type: Dynamic
View
- Field of View: 120
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Default
- 3rd Person Field of View: 90
- Vehicle Field of View: Default
- 1st Person Camera Shake: 50
- 3rd Person Camera Shake: 50
- 3rd Person ADS Transition: 3rd Person ADS