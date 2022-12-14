Dr. Disrespect’s Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 settings

The Doc is in, with his settings.

Despite his constant criticism of the franchise, Guy “DrDisrespect” Beahm remains one of the top Call of Duty streamers on the internet.

The YouTube streamer has uninstalled both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 multiple times this year alone, but he’s kept playing the game on and off for the past few weeks.

He primarily sticks with Warzone 2, and players have begun to wonder what settings the Doc runs.

It’s common practice for viewers to imitate their favorite streamers’ settings. Whether it’s keybinds, graphical settings, or sensitivity, viewers will always ask what a streamer’s certain setting is. DrDisrespect is bombarded with questions from his chat about his settings, so we’ve taken the liberty of compiling all of his settings into one list.

Dr. Disrespect’s MW2 and Warzone 2 settings

We’ll be listing the Doc’s controller settings, behaviors, aim assist, and view settings in both Warzone 2 and MW2. Since those games are intertwined with each other, the settings will be the same for both.

It’s worth noting that, thus far, DrDisrespect has stuck to playing with a controller for Warzone 2. He’s been on mouse and keyboard in the past, but a controller has been his input device of choice in this game.

Controller

Button Layout: Tactical

Flip L1/L2 and R1/R2: Off

Stick Layout: Default

Vibration: Off

Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: 6

Vertical Stick Sensitivity: 6

ADS Sensitivity Multiplier: 1.00

ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (Focus): 1.00

ADS Sensitivity Transition Timing: Instant

Left Stick Min.: 0.03

Right Stick Min.: 0.03

Left Stick Max: 0.99

Right Stick Max: 0.99

Left Trigger: 0.05

Right Trigger: 0.05

Behaviors

ADS Behavior: Hold

Change Zoom Shared Input: Sprint/Tac Sprint/Focus

Automatic Sprint: Automatic Tactical Sprint

Equipment Behavior: Hold

Weapon Mount Activation: ADS + Melee

Interact/Reload Behavior: Prioritize Interact

Armor Plate Behavior: Apply All

Tactical Sprint Behavior: Double Tap

Grounded Mantle: On

Automatic Airborne Mantle: Partial

Automatic Grounded Mantle: Off

Plunging Underwater: Movement

Parachute Auto-Deploy: Off

Sprinting Door Bash: On

ADS Stick Swap: Off

Backpack Alternate Control: On

Weapon Mount Movement Exit: On

Weapon Mount Exit Delay: Medium

Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch: On

Quick C4 Detonation: On

Vehicle Camera Recenter: Off

Camera Initial Position: Free Look

Aim Assist

Aim Assist Type: Default

Gyro Behavior: Off

Aim Response Curve Type: Dynamic

View