Dr Disrespect is so good at gaming, he doesn’t even need to look to play—well, sort of.

The Twitch star tried out Call of Duty: Warzone on the PlayStation 4 yesterday, showcasing the power of aim assist with a no-look kill.

After hearing rustling behind him, the Doc turned around and eliminated an opponent with ease. The effortless kill encouraged the streamer to take it a step further, claiming he doesn’t even need to look at his target.

“I almost don’t even need to look at the guy,” the Doc said. “Because once you get on it, you don’t have to worry about, like, I don’t have to squint and really concentrate on my full spray.”

Dr Disrespect then took the opportunity to kill a second target while turning away from his monitor. The Doc was wearing his trademark sunglasses, however, making it hard to tell if he was actually looking away.

The Twitch star went on to say that since this is the first time Call of Duty has done cross-platform play, he likes giving console players a hard time. But he’s just “having some fun.”

Many PC gamers feel console players have an unfair advantage since aim assist allows them to lock on to their targets. Controller users, on the other hand, believe a mouse and keyboard gives quicker and more precise movements, making aim assist a necessity.

