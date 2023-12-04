Dozens of Warzone changes set to arrive in MW3 season one following player feedback

A recent call between Call of Duty: Warzone developers and content creators has revealed a very long, exhaustive list of changes coming to the battle royale game this week.

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Primroze reported on what they learned about what’s changing in Warzone as part of MW3’s season one update—and it’s a lot. And in this case, a lot means it’s changing in several dozens of ways, including the fact that Urzikstan is “20 percent smaller” than Al Mazrah and will launch with support for only 100 players, much to the disappointment of some.

Look out, big changes are coming. Image via Activision

Another big change is the fact that stats will be resetting, which means all of the wins, kills, and every other tracked statistic from “Warzone 2.0″ that launched alongside Modern Warfare 2022 will be gone, and everyone will be starting fresh in season one of MW3. This is news that will be met with trepidation by many but is likely necessary for leaderboard consistency.

The list posted by Primroze consists mainly of quality-of-life updates, such as the prices of loadout drops being decreased to $15,000 (and scaling cost dependent on squad size), new timings of circles and zones to make every match about 20 minutes long, smoke grenade durations being nerfed by 20 percent, and making Buy Stations accessible up to 30 meters into the gas circle.

These updates are coming alongside the much-documented MW3 integration, which will greatly improve the movement speed in Warzone. MW3’s faster movement, mantling, and running will make the game feel way more fast-paced than it previously did in the “Warzone 2.0” integration, which made an effort to slow everything down in 2022.

Even more information about Warzone’s new experience will come with the season one patch notes, due to arrive on the morning of Dec. 6 ahead of the launch of season one.