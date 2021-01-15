Double weapon XP is now live in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone players can now enjoy double weapon XP until Jan. 19.

Treyarch announced double weapon XP earlier this week, which is perfect for players who struggle to unlock attachments quickly. Cold War weapons are notoriously tedious to level up, so double weapon XP can help players unlock essential attachments rapidly.

2 Weapon XP is live NOW through 1/19 in #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone. pic.twitter.com/hTx3fpjcqx — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 15, 2021

Cold War was integrated with Warzone last month and all Cold War weapons are now available in the popular battle royale mode. Players who prefer this mode or don't own Cold War should use this time wisely and level up their favorite weapons.

Call of Duty fans can also enjoy the Zombies Free Access Week, which is now live and gives players a chance to experience the challenging and fun mode. Treyarch recently announced the second Cold War Zombies map, "Firebase Z,” which makes this the perfect opportunity for players to try Zombies to see if they want to return for the new map.

Treyarch recently confirmed League Play is coming to Cold War, too. Fans have a lot of new content to look forward to in Season One: Reloaded and no one wants to be held back by weak or underpowered weapons.

Players will have access to double weapon XP for four days, which should provide enough time to grind through a few weapons. Double weapon XP ends on Jan. 19 at 12pm CT.