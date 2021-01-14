Next Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies map, Firebase Z, coming on Feb. 4

Treyarch revealed a new Zombies map today that’s coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on Feb. 4. The new map, Firebase Z, continues the Dark Aether story and will be available for free to all players.

The new map features a new Dark Aether outbreak site, Outpost 25, also known by its code name “Firebase Z.” Treyarch started teasing the new map earlier this week with black and white photos that gave fans their first look at Firebase Z, but many people didn’t expect a new map until season two of Black Ops Cold War.

The Dark Aether story continues in Season One.



FIREBASE Z arrives February 4th, free for all players.



The Zombies Free Access Week is now live and is perfect for players who want to try out the Zombies mode before purchasing the full game. The new Cranked mode, Onslaught Raid, and support for the Wakizashi sword are also now live in the Zombies mode.

Die Maschine, the first Zombies map in Cold War, introduced several new mechanics for fans to enjoy. Players can escape for the first time and no longer have to die at the end of every Zombies match. There are also multiple Easter eggs to discover and solve—and Firebase Z will likely have more secrets to discover.

Players can expect more information tomorrow, Jan. 15, also known as 115 Day. Treyarch will reveal more details and what else to expect when the map launches on Feb. 4. Fans should also monitor the Treyarch website since the official announcement hints that other information might be revealed before the release of Firebase Z.