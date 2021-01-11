Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies mode will be free to everyone for one week

Try out Die Maschine and more for free.

A Zombies Free Access Week for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is coming to all platforms on Jan. 14, Activision announced today.

For one week, players will be able to test out the new Call of Duty's Zombies experience free of charge, including the all-new map called Die Maschine and everything else that's changed with this year's title.

Image via Activision

Die Maschine is a remastered version of the very first Zombies map from Call of Duty: World at War, Nacht der Untoten. The original building has been heavily expanded upon, though, with a new underground area and more.

Free Access Week will also include the new mode Cranked, which is like the multiplayer mode of the same name. When you kill a zombie, a countdown begins. If it ends, you explode, so the name of the game is to kill zombies to continue the countdown and keep yourself alive.

Related: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies survival guide: Die Maschine

There's also the PlayStation-exclusive Onslaught mode, which will, obviously, only be available to those who try out the free mode on PS4 or PS5. It's a two-person mode that features powerful Elite enemies and random loot drops.

Zombies Free Access Week can be downloaded from each platform's store starting on Jan. 14. It'll run through Jan. 21.