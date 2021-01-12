Double weapon XP goes live in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War this weekend

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone players will have a chance to level up their guns with double weapon XP on Jan. 15 to 19, Treyarch announced today.

Double XP has been available multiple times throughout the last few months, but many players have also asked for double weapon XP. Leveling up weapons in Black Ops Cold War is an essential part of the game since it unlocks more attachments for the guns. These attachments can make the gun perform better and make a difference in gunfights.

Double Weapon XP Weekend is coming. Get ready to level up your arsenal Jan. 15-19! pic.twitter.com/gL3oIckN0T — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) January 12, 2021

Cold War weapons are tedious to level up, especially when starting a new gun from scratch with no attachments. Double weapon XP helps speed up the process and gives players access to attachments much faster.

Warzone was recently integrated with Cold War and Cold War weapons are available for use in the battle royale mode. The double weapon XP will also be available in Warzone, so players who prefer the battle royale mode will have a chance to grind. Fans should use the double XP to ensure they're ahead of the competition in traditional multiplayer modes and Warzone.

The double weapon XP will be available for four days, which should be enough time to grind through a few guns. Anyone struggling to unlock attachments or max out a weapon should take advantage of this time.

Double weapon XP starts on Jan. 15 at 12pm CT and ends on Jan. 19 at 12pm CT.