Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has finally been released to fans who are eager for the new challenge in Al Mazrah. Players from across the world are logging hours into the battle royale, dealing devastating damage to enemies in this new land. With the inclusion of a Tactical Nuke in the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer and videos of a Warzone 2 nuke popping up, many players are curious if it’s included.

Nukes in Call of Duty are known for immediately ending a match, with the person who dropped them coming out on top. Here’s all the information you need to know about whether or not Warzone 2 has a nuke and if the videos circulating are real.

Does Warzone 2 have a nuke?

It turns out that Warzone 2 does have a nuke in the game, but it’s not an easy thing to obtain. One Twitch streamer, Stellar, was recently recognized as the first person to get a recorded Tactical Nuke in Warzone 2 that we’re aware of after following a complicated quest that required him to look for three different materials across the entire map and then defend the nuke.

To even trigger the contract that allows players to search for the nuke materials, it appears that players will first need to win multiple games. Once they have, they’ll need to collect three different nuclear materials and bring them to the nuke. After that, there appears to be a countdown that may potentially give opponents time to disarm the weapon.

If the countdown reaches zero, the game will immediately end. Players will see a bright white flash before the screen goes black and shows the name of the team who detonated it. This won’t be something players will have to deal with often thanks to the effort required to achieve this goal, but it is on the table for the best of the game’s players.