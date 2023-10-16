Do MW2 Skins carry over to MW3? – Answered

Was it all for nothing?

It can be frustrating to put so much work into unlocking operator skins and weapon camos in a Call of Duty game only to be lost forever when the next game releases. Will those skins, camos, and more cosmetics earned in MW2 carry over to MW3?

All those hours putting yourself through hell in the Shipment 24/7 playlist just to get those hipfire and mounted kills, just to see those camos disappear would be a shame.

But things are going to be different when Modern Warfare 2 gives way to Modern Warfare 3 in November 2023, with the newest game serving as more of a continuation of the first rather than establishing itself as an entirely new game. While there will be a new slate of core multiplayer maps and the long-awaited return of Zombies, a lot of MW2 content is still carrying over to MW3.

Does that include skins? And which ones? We’ll answer every question you have about MW2 skins carrying over to MW3.

Will MW2 weapon camos carry over to MW3?

Yes, any weapon camo that you unlocked or earned in MW2 will carry over to MW3, and will be usable on the same MW2 weapons. If you have a weapon camo that is specific to a MW2 weapon, you can equip that camo to the same weapon in MW3. If you have a universal weapon camo from MW2, it can be equipped to any MW2 weapon that is playable in MW3.

However, MW2 camos cannot be equipped to MW3 weapons, and MW3 camos cannot be equipped on MW2 weapons. You can, however, progress and level up MW2 weapons and unlock MW2 weapon camos while playing MW3.

Will MW2 operator skins carry over to MW3?

All unlocked operators and operator skins will carry over from MW2 to MW3, including earned or purchased ones. Characters that appear as operators in both games, such as Captain Price, will have a combined operator skin pool of MW2 and MW3 skins.

Hello there, Captain. Image via Activision

What other MW2 skins or cosmetics will carry over to MW3?

All weapon charms, weapon stickers, emblems, and loading screens will carry over. Almost all unlocked vehicle skins and calling cards will also carry over, but some skins for vehicles that won’t be in MW3 will not. Tactical and lethal equipment skins will only carry over if the same piece of equipment is available in MW3.

