DMZ Expose mission guide: How to extract and stash fake Al-Qatala documents

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 season two brought a whole slew of new missions for players to complete across Ashika Island and Al Mazrah. “Expose” is a tier three mission for the Crown Faction that requires players to collect an item on Al Mazrah and place it at a location on Ashika Island.

Given that players must complete both parts of this mission in the same run, players will need to extract themselves from Al Mazrah and venture to Ashika Island. To extract, or exfiltrate, in DMZ, players will need to venture to a specific point on the map that has an icon of a blue person going through a door. Extraction locations will rotate around the map through any given DMZ lobby.

If you have undertaken the Expose mission but are unsure of where to find or plant that fake documents, this is everything that you need to know to complete your task.

Where to find the Al-Qatala Fake Documents

The first task of this three-pronged mission is to obtain a set of fake documents located in the Zaya Observatory Dead Drop location. The Zaya Observatory is a point of interest located in the center of Al MAzrah, just north of Al Sharim Pass. The exact positioning of the Dead Drop location can be seen on the map below.

Screengrab via Activision Blizzard

Like all Dead Drops, this location will be identified as a dumpster with a white outline. Once you have found the Dead Drop, simply interact with the tool and take out the Al-Qatala Fake Documents stored inside.

Players should enter the Zaya Observatory with caution, as the area will contain various bands of hostile NPCs. Players should be able to easily make their way to the Dead Drop location despite this, however, players should be prepared for a fight.

Where to find the Central Security Desk in Ashika Island

After players have extracted from Al Mazrah to Ashika Island, you will need to go to the highest floor in Tsuki Castle. This spot is located in the center of Ashika Island and will be filled with hostile NPCs. Players can gain access to the Tsuki Castle either by acquiring the Hideout Key or by hacking into the building.

Players should also know that The Bombermaker, a commander-class enemy NPC, will be waiting at the top of Tsuki Castle. After navigating through the maze of traps and fighting off various enemies, players can find the Central Security Desk at the top floor of the stronghold. Just walk over to the desk and use the corresponding prompt to plant the fake documents.

After this, players will need to extract themselves from Ashika back to Al Mazrah to complete this final leg of the mission.