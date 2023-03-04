Where to use the Tsuki Castle Hideout key in DMZ

There are many different locations to explore in Call of Duty‘s new DMZ map, Ashika Island. From the beautiful seaside views at the Town Center or the gloomy and ghastly remains of the Shipwreck, the map offers plenty of variety while you hunt for loot and battle enemies on the way to extraction.

One major point of interest on the map, however, is Tsuki Castle, a massive fortress built near the center of the island. With sprawling buildings, an underground waterway, and cherry blossoms blooming all around, there are plenty of targets to hit in this wonder of architecture.

How to use the Tsuki Castle Hideout key

Image via Activision-Blizzard

Players must find a way inside the looming structure, which takes a bit of luck since soldiers must stumble upon the Tsuki Castle Hideout key to gain access. This new key is a random drop from AI soldiers, meaning you will need to hit up some high-activity areas for the best chance to acquire this item.

After finding the key, you must make your way up the hill to Tsuki Castle, which can be found farther inland. There, players will find the main stronghold—which is where players can use the key to unlock the building—along with some SAM battery sites, a museum area, a garden, and a waterway that snakes underneath the entire location.

By accessing Tsuki Castle, players can also find the Tsuki Castle weapons locker key on any random AI enemy, which gives access to the lockers found in the biggest building in the area. Within these lockers, you’ll find a ton of different weapons with a ton of attachments, along with a GPU that can be sold for $16,000.