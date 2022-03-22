Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone players can expect several updates in Season Two Reloaded, including Rebirth Island Reinforced, the new Alps multiplayer map, a new Ranked division, and more exciting updates and features.

The Warzone update includes Rebirth Island Reinforced, featuring “several altered points of interest including Stronghold and a new one known as Dock,” according to Sledgehammer’s patch notes. Three new modes—Payload, Blood Money, and Resurgence Solos—will also be included in the weekly playlists alongside other Rebirth modes.

The #Vanguard Season Two Reloaded update is available now!



✔ Aim Assist fix

✔ New SMG & Sniper Rifle Balance

✔ Kill Confirmed is back



A new mode, Arms Race, is also live along with Ranked Play & Zombies updates.

Rebirth Island Reinforced will also feature “sunnier and clearer skies,” making it easy to explore the updated map. The Security Area is now known as Stronghold and features two new structures. The map also includes two new explorable ships that can be fully explored. Rebirth Island Reinforced introduces other smaller changes, like a repainted water tower and new cover in the Prison Yard.

The new Rebirth Resurgence Solos mode adds a fun twist on the original game mode. Players start with the Rebirth meter activated, meaning they have a free life from the start. Securing kills, staying alive, and completing Contracts refills the meter, and the timer eventually deactivates, forcing players to fight for a chance to survive.

Blood Money is a Plunder variant that rewards a “significant payout” for kills regardless of the amount of money on the opponent. Payload is a 12-vs-12 mode where teams must compete to escort or stop trucks moving on a predetermined path across Rebirth island.

The new Rebirth Reinforced Event will allow players to earn the “Toxic Heavy” Legendary LMG Blueprint and significant XP. There will be community challenges alongside the traditional objectives, which reward all players that help complete the challenge. The first community challenge requires players to earn kills on Rebirth Island, and if enough kills are earned, all players who participated will receive 25,000 XP. They’ll also be able to use Weapon Trade Stations to trade their current gun for “one of lesser quality.” But you’ll receive other items depending on the original weapon rarity. Fans can expect more community challenges after the first is complete.

Vanguard is also receiving a significant update, including the new largest map in the game. Players can jump into Alps, a massive snowy battlefield, to try the new Arms Race game mode. Each team must capture all bases to win, and players can spawn at each new base they capture or spawn on a squad member. Each base contains useful items like Buy Stations, and you can use cash to purchase new weapons and equipment. Players can also call in a Motorcycle, CD12 Transport, and Tank to help navigate the large map.

Competitive players can expect a new eighth division above Challenger for the top 250 players in the world. Only the best of the best will reach this level and will likely rub elbows with professional players. Ranked players can get several new rewards, including weapon camos, charms, and an exclusive spray and sticker, among other prizes. The Ranked Legend Solange Operator Skin is also available for players who win 25 games in the Master Skill Division or higher.

In addition, Season Two Reloaded includes the new Brazilian agent Gustavo Dos Santos, the new Armaguerra 43 weapon, the Boston Breach CDL pack, and the new Snoop Dogg operator.

There are also several new changes with Ranked Play Skill Restrictions, which can be found in the full patch notes. Zombies players can check out the full notes to see the new updates for the game mode, too.

The Season Two Reloaded updates went live for Vanguard at 11am CT today and will drop at 11am CT on March 23 for Warzone.