Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone loading screens replaced with Black Lives Matter support message

Infinity Ward released a small update last night with a big message for Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare players. It changed the game’s splash and loading screens to a black screen titled “Black Lives Matter.”

The black screen contains a message in support of the Black Lives Matter movement that fights the systemic racism and police brutality the black community faces. The U.S. and many other countries around the world have started to protest after the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

“The systemic inequalities our community experiences are once again center stage,” the message reads. “Call of Duty and Infinity Ward stand for equality and inclusion. We stand against the racism and injustice our Black community endures. Until change happens and Black Lives Matter, we will never truly be the community we strive to be.”

Infinity Ward delayed the release of the new season of Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Mobile on June 1. Earlier this week, the company also made a commitment to eradicate racist user content from its games by ramping up moderation efforts and working on new reporting tools.

Other companies have supported the Black Live Matters protests by delaying events and game releases, such as the PlayStation 5 game reveal event, Fortnite’s The Device event, the Twitch Prime show.