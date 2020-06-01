Sony postpones PlayStation 5 livestream

PlayStation 5’s big reveal stream scheduled for June 4 has been postponed, Sony announced on Twitter today.

Without mentioning specifics, Sony’s decision to postpone the event is undoubtedly in response to current events in the U.S. and cities around the world where protests are taking place in light of the murder of George Floyd on May 25.

“We have decided to postpone the PlayStation 5 event schedule for June 4,” the tweet said. “While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard.”

Sony announced the reveal stream last week on Friday, May 29, just as the protests began to take place in the U.S. Since then, the company has made the decision to reschedule it to an unknown date.

The PS5 has not yet been revealed other than its DualSense controller. The event on June 4 was scheduled to show new games coming to the PS5. Other dates throughout the summer are expected to reveal things like the console’s release date, price, and appearance.

The PlayStation 5 is still scheduled to release some time this year during the holiday season.