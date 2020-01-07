Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was the most downloaded game in December

Activision’s flagship shooter Call of Duty: Modern Warfare tops the charts—but fans still are finding issues with the game.

Earlier today, PlayStation revealed the most downloaded games for December from the PS4 store. As expected, several titles such as Grand Theft Auto V, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and NBA 2K20 topped the charts. But Activision’s latest installment in the CoD franchise, Modern Warfare, was above them all.

Screengrab via PlayStation

The accolades for Activision’s flagship shooter just keep coming. Just three weeks after its release, Modern Warfare was the best-selling game of 2019, according to NPD industry analyst Mat Piscatella.

But many Modern Warfare players feel that the game still needs tweaking. Some fans feel that Modern Warfare is riddled with bugs and glitches that devalue the playing experience. Others, mainly professional players, feel that it needs more content, like the rumored battle royale mode, since public matches become oversaturated.

It’s clear that Modern Warfare has been divisive among fans. Earlier this week, fans discovered a bug where players could glitch out of Piccadilly entirely. This wasn’t the only recent bug, however.

In December, several players noticed that there was some deadly foliage on Port of Verdansk. Players were being killed by a bush that was bugged because of an oddly placed death barrier, which gave a bush the power to eliminate enemies.

It’s clear that the online vocal minority doesn’t outshine the majority of casual gamers, though.