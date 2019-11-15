Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is already the best-selling game of 2019

When it comes to successful annual video game releases, it seems like Call of Duty will never be stopped.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has become the best-selling game of 2019 after just three weeks, according to NPD industry analyst Mat Piscatella. An exact number of sales wasn’t given.

Mat Piscatella on Twitter US NPD SW – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare debuts as the best-selling game of Oct 2019, and is now the best-selling game of 2019 YTD. This is the 12th consecutive year a Call of Duty game has ranked as the best-selling game of its release month.

This also marks the 12th consecutive year that a Call of Duty game has been the best-selling title in its release month. It’s also the best-selling game franchise in U.S. tracked history in total sales.

Basically, CoD makes a whole load of money. It’s been doing so for over a decade and there’s really no signs of it stopping. It’s become a genuine pop culture phenomenon.

CoD: MW is a bit of a slower-paced Call of Duty with a return to boots on the ground gameplay, as well as it being a reboot of the Modern Warfare franchise that began in 2007. There have been some mixed reactions to the game thus far, but that doesn’t really seem to matter when it comes to sales.

With plans for continuous annual CoD releases for the foreseeable future, it doesn’t seem like the series will be going away any time soon.