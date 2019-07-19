The latest double XP weekend in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is live

Call of Duty fans have a good reason to stay inside and avoid the heat over the next few days. Another double XP weekend is live in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

This double XP period, which Treyarch is calling the Double-Double Weekend, began today (Friday, July 19) at 12pm CT on all platforms. Double XP and double weapon XP are available in multiplayer, Zombies, and League Play. You can also earn double Merits in Blackout, Black Ops 4’s battle royale mode.

Treyarch Studios on Twitter Our Double-Double Weekend is now live on all platforms! Jump in now and get: * 2XP in MP, Zombies, and League Play * 2X Weapon XP in MP, Zombies, and League Play * 2X Merits in Blackout * Half-off Tiers and Nebulium Plasma * Nuketown playlist in MP

This double XP weekend is a great chance to play a lot of multiplayer matches and prestige in Black Ops 4. The double weapon XP will also help players quickly unlock whatever attachments they need for any guns that they might not have used much before.

This weekend will also be a good opportunity for players to try out the latest in-game event, Operation Apocalypse Z. This operation introduced the latest Specialist, Reaper, three new Black Ops Pass multiplayer maps, and the newest Zombies experience, Alpha Omega.

The Double-Double Weekend will be live until Monday, July 22 at 12pm CT. Make sure to stock up on whatever snacks and energy drinks you might need. This could be a long weekend of Call of Duty action.