Fans of the classic Nuketown Zombies map should be excited to try out the newest addition to the Aether storyline in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

Alpha Omega was introduced to Black Ops 4 on PlayStation 4 on July 9. It’s partially a remastered version of Nuketown Zombies, but it’s much bigger and has more unique areas to explore.

Just like any other Zombies map, though, there are several features that you’ll want to quickly unlock to succeed on this map. Here’s everything that you’ll need to acquire to survive in Alpha Omega.

Riot Shield

The buildable shield is basically essential to your survival in Zombies, and that hasn’t changed in Alpha Omega. Like most shields, it takes three parts to craft the Riot Shield on this map.

The first part can be found in Operations, either against the filing cabinets, on a small desk, or next to the hole in the wall on the second floor. The second part will be in the Cul-de-sac area of the map, either near the neon green car, against the bus, or next to some boxes and couches. The third part will be in the Beds area of the bunker. It can be found against a small cabinet, on a couch, or on a metal shelf.

Once you have all three parts, head to one of the workbenches across the map and build your shield. You’ll want to do this as soon as possible in Alpha Omega so you can protect your back from any zombies that are chasing you.

Pack-a-Punch

The Pack-a-Punch machine is an important component of any Zombies map. And it’s easy to unlock the Pack-a-Punch in Alpha Omega.

Complete these three steps to gain access to the Pack-a-Punch on Alpha Omega.

1) Turn on the power by interacting with the power switch in Power House behind the Nuketown sign.

2) Complete the lockdown drill in the Generators room to enable the ventilation systems.

3) Repair the four ventilation units in Yellow House Downstairs, Green House Backyard, Operations, and APD Interrogation.

After you repair all of the ventilation units, head back down into the bunker and you’ll be able to upgrade your weapons in the Beds area.

Elemental Ray Gun Mark II

The Ray Gun is a fan-favorite wonder weapon in Zombies. But Alpha Omega introduces four new elemental upgrades for the Ray Gun Mark II. These elemental Ray Guns aren’t absolutely essential to your survival on Alpha Omega, but they’ll definitely help.

After activating the Pack-a-Punch, you can start this process by finding the three parts to build the Ray Gun Assembly Kit. The first part will be in the Yellow House, either downstairs on a yellow sofa or upstairs in a bookshelf or on a small table. The second part can be found in Storage on two different sets of barrels or on a metal shelf next to some canned food. The third part will either be on a desk in Solitary or in APD Control on a small chair or on a metallic rolling work table.

Once you have all three parts, you can build the Ray Gun Assembly Kit on the workbench upstairs in Operations. But then you’ll need to complete a few more steps to get the Ray Gun Mark II Frame.

There are four televisions spread across the map. You’ll need to interact with these TVs in a particular order and kill a certain number of zombies near them to collect souls. The four TV locations are Site Entrance, Yellow House Backyard, APD Control, and Diner. The order will be different in each game, but this process will always require these four specific TVs.

After you kill some zombies near each TV, a number will be displayed on the screen. Memorize or write down these numbers—you’ll need them later. Once you get a number from all four TVs, head to the Rushmore computer in Operations and input the code. Your code will consist of the four numbers from each TV in the order in which you completed them.

This will give you access to the Ray Gun Mark II Frames. You can then follow more specific steps to get the four elemental Ray Guns in Alpha Omega. It takes a lot of time and effort to create these wonder weapons, but you won’t be complaining once you get to try them out.

Alpha Omega isn’t our favorite Black Ops 4 Zombies map, but we’re still having fun playing it. If you decide to test out this map, make sure to take advantage of the features mentioned above so you can survive as long as possible.