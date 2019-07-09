How to unlock the Pack-a-Punch machine in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies map, Alpha Omega

Alpha Omega, the newest Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies map, is now available on PlayStation 4. And similar to the release of every new Zombies map, players are trying to quickly figure out how to unlock one of the most important features in the game mode: the Pack-a-Punch machine.

The Pack-a-Punch machine allows you to upgrade your weapons and make them stronger. On most Zombies maps, players have to complete several steps to unlock this important machine. There are a few steps you’ll need to follow on Alpha Omega, but for the most part, it’s pretty easy to get the Pack-a-Punch on this map.

First, you’ll need to turn on the power, which can easily be done by interacting with the typical Zombies power switch. The power switch on Alpha Omega is located in Power House behind the Nuketown sign.

Once you turn on the power, head to the back of Green House and go down into the bunker. The Pack-a-Punch machine will be located in the Beds area of the bunker. But you’ll have to do a few things before you can actually use the Pack-a-Punch.

Head to Generators and interact with a red computer screen to “enable ventilation systems.” This will start a one-minute “lockdown drill” where you’ll have to kill a bunch of zombies that spawn in.

When you’re done with this, head out of the bunker and go back to the top level of the map. There are four buildings that you’ll need to go into and repair the ventilation units. Simply interact with the ventilation units by spinning the red wheel until the gauge goes from red to green.

The four ventilation units can be found in:

Yellow House Downstairs

Green House Backyard

Operations

APD Interrogation

It takes around 15 to 20 seconds to repair each ventilation unit. Two Nova Gas zombies will also spawn in while you’re repairing each unit—you’ll need to kill them so you can safely fill each gauge. These undead beings are a little stronger than regular zombies, too, so take your time and aim for the head.

Once you’ve finished repairing all four ventilation units, head back down into the bunker and go to the Beds area. You’ll now be able to access the Pack-a-Punch machine and can upgrade your weapons for the rest of the game.