Read the notes if you want to live.

Raven Software has released the patch notes for Call of Duty: Warzone’s Season Four Reloaded update, which goes live today at 11am CT.

The main addition to the game on day one is the new Rebirth of the Dead game mode. It’s the classic Zombie Royale experience, this time on Rebirth Island, and “with a twist.” In the mode, players become Zombies when they die and can hunt down other players to revive themselves.

The update includes a new weapon as well, the Vargo-S, an assault rifle that trades “firepower for improved accuracy and fire rate” and “excels in medium and long-range engagements.”

Another new mode, the Terminator-inspired Titanium Trials, is part of the update, although it won’t be live until Aug. 11. This new mode increases player health to 300, with 400 total HP when fully armored up. The mode will feature 152 players in BR on Caldera.

As usual, the update also includes a number of buffs and nerfs to several of the game’s guns, including a nerf to the currently-dominant NZ-41 assault rifle. Raven says the game is “closing in on 200 weapons,” so there’s plenty to read when it comes to gun changes.

Here’s the full list of patch notes from Raven:

Call of Duty: Warzone Season Four Reloaded patch notes

BUG FIXES

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing Helicopter damage from rotor blades to not be displayed in damage dealt.

Fixed an issue causing Players to lose their riot shields when downed in a vehicle.

Fixed an issue on Fortune’s Keep where Players were unable to climb/mantle boxes in Sea Caves.

Fixed an issue causing the Sten (VG) “Marauder Flash Hider” to have an incorrect name.

Fixed an issue causing some MW Weapon Attachments to have incorrect names.

Fixed an issue where the Scaled Snipe would cause some Weapons to be unusable when swapping Optic Attachments.

Fixed an issue causing the Gravity Inversion Execution to throw downed enemies an incorrect distance.

Fixed an issue causing the squad Placement indicator to disappear after pausing and unpausing in Golden Plunder.

Fixed an issue preventing the False Prospector Camo from being applied to Weapons.

General

Private Match Support Fortune’s Keep | In-Season With the success of our newest map, Fortune’s Keep, the team is working hard to bring the experience to Private Matches.

Fortune’s Keep | In-Season

Gameplay

“Cursed Ground” New Special Event | Fortunes Keep Fortune’s Keep is now considered Cursed Ground – and now has a special event to match. There are several “Cursed Chests” hidden around the newly discovered island. These chests contain power-ups and high-quality items which can only be unlocked by brave souls who survive a hungry horde. Once the event begins, Zombies will continuously spawn in the vicinity of the cursed chest. Eliminate them near the chest to harvest Wisps. As your collection grows, more difficult waves of zombies will rise to protect their Cursed Ground. Harvest enough Wisps within the time limit to secure victory and access the rewards within, including Cash, Killstreaks, Equipment, and possibly Perk Tokens.



New Special Event | Fortunes Keep Portable Redeploy Balloon New Deployable | All Modes It’s in the name… a portable version of the popular Redeploy Balloons. Can be placed on the ground and used until it expires or is destroyed. The Portable Redeploy Balloon functions as follows; Has half the health of a normal Redeploy Balloon Has a shorter launch distance of a normal Redeploy Balloon. Will despawn automatically after a short time. Comes with a unique icon identifier on the Tac Map. Can be found in ground loot or as the reward for completing a Supply Drop Contract, as a guaranteed drop from the crate.



New Deployable | All Modes Bomber Planes (are back!) Returning Feature| Caldera Battle Royale We have enjoyed watching the new Player stories that the Fighter Planes added to Season Four, so we have also re-enabled the Bombers for Battle Royale and will continue to monitor their sentiment and engagement over the season.

Returning Feature| Caldera Battle Royale

Quality of life

Adjustments

Teammate Buy Back All Maps & Modes Previously, if a Player had enough money and a redeploy token, the redeploy token would be used before the money. Now, money will be used first. If a Player has a redeploy token and no money, the redeploy token will be spent.

All Maps & Modes Gas Circle Fortune’s Keep The Gas Circle radii size and timings have been rebalanced for faster match pacing. We are going to continue to review data and sentiment as we finetune the Fortune’s Keep experience.

Fortune’s Keep Radar Jammer Drop Rates Fortune’s Keep Reduced Radar Jammer drop rates on Fortune’s Keep to align with the current drop rates on Rebirth Island.

Fortune’s Keep Respawn Loadouts Resurgence Modes Updated most Weapons & added new ones into the Resurgence respawn/spawn Loadouts.

Resurgence Modes Armored SUV Nitrous Boost The Armored SUV, first introduced at the beginning of Season Four, now has Nitrous Boost capabilities.

Trophy Systems Trophy systems have previously been able to destroy certain Field Upgrades. Moving forward, the Trophy System will only affect Lethals and Tacticals.

Legendary Supply Boxes Caldera Legendary (Orange) Supply Box spawn rates have been increased on Caldera.

Caldera

Previous Adjustments

This work was completed during Season Four but is listed here for comprehensiveness.

Weapon Trade Stations Caldera Weapon Trade Stations have been added to various locations across Caldera that allow Players to trade in their Weapons for high value loot.

Caldera

Radar Jammer Radii Rebirth Island & Fortune’s Keep

Rebirth Island & Fortune’s Keep Reduced the radius of the Radar Jammer on Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep.

Buy Stations Fortune’s Keep Increased the number of Buy Stations available on Fortune’s Keep from 10 to 13.

Fortune’s Keep Public Events Fortune’s Keep The Firesale Public Event will now happen in Circle 3. Cash Extraction Chopper can now appear in Circles 2 and 4.

Fortune’s Keep Lootable Perks Fortune’s Keep Lootable Perks have been enabled on Fortune’s Keep.

Fortune’s Keep

Perks

Serptentine

An important update to this Perk will drop shortly after the mid-season launch.

Tactical equipment

Thermite

Stick Damage increased to 40, up from 30 This change results in reliable down when sticking a target that does not have EOD equipped.



Weapons

General

Base Weapons from Vanguard Season One through Season Three have been unlocked for all Players.

New Weapons

Vargo-S: Assault Rifle (VG) Trading firepower for improved accuracy and fire rate, this rifle excels in medium and long-range engagements.



New Camos

Zombie Camos from Vanguard are now available and equippable in Warzone.

Redacted Weapons

Vanguard Redacted Weapons made their debut at the launch of Fortune’s Keep. These Weapons not only include a 10-attachment setup but also contain an exclusive Redacted gun perk!

This Weapon perk is a combination of some of the more desirable gun perks: Fleet, Steady, Perfectionist, Vital, Hardscope, Brace, Spotter, Awareness, Wreck, Mechanic, Fast Melee and Onhand.

Needless to say, a redacted Weapon is an extremely dangerous and highly sought after piece of loot. What’s more, you’ll be able to find additional rare Redacted Weapons in Titanium Trials: Endurance!

Recommended Weapons

We are closing in on 200 Weapons in Warzone, and with so many to choose from it can be difficult to know what the right choice is when returning to the game for a new season. Starting in Season Four Reloaded, we will be rolling out a new feature with some Players where select Weapons of each category will be flagged as “Recommended” to help guide toward a Weapon that is currently performing well within its class.

Weapon Adjustments



» Assault Rifles «

The current health of the Long-Range Assault Rifle category is not where we’d like it to be, as it stands, the best performing builds are ones that result in the least amount of recoil. It’s high time we take a pass at some of the major outliers so that Vanguard Assault Rifles are less likely to devolve into pin-point accurate lasers. While some Weapons are intentionally made to be easier to control, those should receive penalties to their damage profile which we will roll-out over time.

Assault Rifle Charlie (VG)

CGC 30″ XL Vertical Recoil control decreased to 20%, down from 28% Horizontal Recoil control decreased to 20%, down from 28%

CGC 27″ 2B Horizontal Recoil control decreased to 25%, down from 35%

8mm Klauser 40 Round Mags Vertical Recoil control decreased to 11%, down from 16% Horizontal Recoil control decreased to 11%, down from 16%

Chariot WR Recoil Control decreased to 12%, down from 14%

Hardscope The recoil control that Hardscape provides the BAR has been decreased.



Assault Rifle Alpha (VG)

VDD 760MM 05B Horizontal Recoil control decreased to 30%, from 40%

Krausnick 620mm Precision Horizontal Recoil control decreased to 30%, from 40%



Cooper Carbine (VG)

9mm 60 Round Drums Horizontal Recoil control decreased to 11%, down from 29.5%



Assault Rifle Bravo (VG)

.303 British 36 Round Mags Muzzle Velocity increased to -10%, up from -20%



NZ-41 (VG)

Sustained Recoil Control decreased

Max Damage range decreased to 33.5 meters, down from 35.6 meters.

Min Damage decreased to 30, down from 34

Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.27, down from 1.3

Nikita AVT (VG)

Movement Speed Scale increased to 0.87, up from 0.86

ADS Movement Speed Scale increased to 1.22, up from 1.2

Empress 613mm FA Movement Speed increased to -2.5%, up from -3% ADS Time Penalty decreased to -6%, down from -8% Recoil Control increased to 11%, up from 10% Sprint to Fire Penalty decreased to -4.5%, down from -5%

6.5 Sakura 60 Round Drums Damage Range decreased to -6%, down from -4% Muzzle Velocity decreased to -10%, down from -6% Recoil Control increased to 2.5%, up from 2% Hipfire accuracy increased to 4.5%, up from 4%



KG M40 (VG)

Max Damage Range decreased to 30.5 meters, down from 33 meters

Min Damage decreased to 25, down from 26

Headshot Locational Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.46, down from 1.5

Reisdorf 720mm Shrouded Horizontal Recoil control decreased to 20%, down from 35%

.30-06 60 Round Drums Recoil Control Penalty decreased to -35%, down from -40%



CR-56 AMAX (MW)

Headshot Locational Damage Multiplier increased to 1.6, up from 1.56

Min Damage increased to 28, up from 24

Kilo 141 (MW)

Mid Damage step removed.

Min Damage increased to 23, up from 18

FARA 83 (BOCW)

Max Damage Range increased to 28 meters, up from 25.4 meters

Krig 6 (BOCW)

Mid Damage increased to 26, up from 25

Headshot Locational Damage Multiplier increased to 1.55, up from 1.5

M13 (MW)

Neck Locational Damage Multiplier increased to 1.3, up from 1.01

Volkssturmgewehr (VG)

Headshot Locational Damage Multiplier increased to 1.61, up from 1.55

7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags Capacity increased to 45, up from 40 Damage Penalty Removed Damage Range now decreased by 15% Rate of Fire increased to 7.5%, up from 6.7% Recoil Control decreased to 20%, down from 40%



7.62 Gorenko 30 Round Mags Damage Penalty Removed Damage Range now decreased by 15% Rate of Fire increased to 7.5%, up from 6.7% Recoil control decreased to 20%, down from 40%

.30 Russian Short 45 Round Drums Muzzle velocity increased to 25%, up from 10% Damage Bonus increased to 11%, up from 10% Vertical Recoil Penalty decreased to -26%, down from -30%



» Submachine Guns «

Armaguerra 43 (VG)

Botti 570mm Precisione Headshot Locational Damage Scalar decreased to 1.14, down from 1.2



H4 Blixen (VG)

Headshot Locational Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.46, down from 1.5

Min Damage decreased to 27, down from 28

Movement Speed scale decreased to 0.9, down from 0.91

Jonsson 9” RMK Min Damage decreased to 28, down from 30

7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mags Headshot Locational Damage Scalar decreased to 1.1, down from 1.18



Marco 5 (VG)

Max Damage decreased to 34, down from 36

Mid Damage decreased to 30, down from 32

Neck Locational Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.25, down from 1.5

Perfetto Lesto 355mm Locational Damage Multipliers have been removed.



UGR (BOCW)

Upper Extremities Locational Damage multiplier increased to 1, up from 0.9

Max Damage increased to 39, up from 38

Max Damage Range increased to 11.45 meters, up from 10.8 meters

Mid Damage Range increased to 17.17 meters, up from 15.26 meters

Submachine Gun Delta (MW)

Min Damage increased to 28, up from 26

Neck Locational Damage Multiplier increased to 1.42, up from 1.01

Submachine Gun Alpha (BOCW)

Max Damage Range increased to 10 meters, up from 7.6 meters

Neck Locational Damage Multiplier increased to 1.2, up from 1.01

» Shotguns «

The following shotguns Max Pellet Damage have been increased by 26%

.410 Ironhide (BOCW)

Einhorn Revolving (VG)

Double Barrel (VG)

Combat Shotgun (VG)

Shotgun Charlie (MW)

Model 680 (MW)

VLK Rogue (MW)

Hauer 77 (BOCW)

Shotgun Bravo (BOCW)

Max Pellet Damage increased to 25, up from 24

Gracey Auto (VG)

Max Pellet Damage increased to 25, up from 24

Mid 1 Pellet Damage increased to 20, up from 18

Mid 2 Pellet Damage increased to 18, up from 14

Min Pellet Damage increased to 14, up from 8.

Shotgun Delta (MW)

Max Pellet Damage increased to 25, up from 24

Min Pellet Damage increased to 14, up from 12.

Streetsweeper (BOCW)

Min Pellet Damage increased to 10, up from 9.

» Sniper Rifles «

Kar98k (VG)

ADS Transition in Time decreased to 405ms, down from 430ms

ADS Transition out Time decreased to 380ms, down from 390ms

VDD RE02K ADS Time Bonus increased by 13%, up from 12%

6.5mm Sakura 5 Round Mags Damage Penalty Removed ADS Time Penalty decreased to -3%, down from -4%



3-Line Rifle (VG)

Max Damage Decreased to 109, down from 115

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased to 1.2, up from 1.1

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased to 1.1, up from 1.06

Lower Extremities Damage Multiplier increased to 1, up from 0.9

Medium Telescopic Sight ADS Idle Sway decreased by 50%

Type 99 10.0x Telescopic ADS Idle Sway decreased by 50%

Type 97 5x Telescopic ADS Idle Sway decreased by 50%



Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle (VG)

ADS Transition in Time decreased to 520ms, down from 600ms

ADS Transition out Time decreased to 410ms, down from 460ms

» Marksman Rifles «

M1 Garand (VG)

Lower Extremities Damage Multiplier increased to 1, up from 0.8

Cooper 21” Shrouded Muzzle Velocity increased to 35%, up from 30%

.303 British 12 Round Clips Muzzle Velocity penalty decreased to -10%, down from -20% Damage Penalty Removed Damage Range penalty increased to -30%, up from -20% Rate of Fire bonus decreased to 17.5%, down from 34.5%

.30-06 20 Round Drums Movement Speed penalty increased to -2.5%, up from -2%



R1 Shadowhunter (BOCW)

Bolt Accuracy increased by 50%

Crossbow (MW)

Bolt Accuracy increased by 35%

» Light Machine Guns «

Whitely (VG)

28” Gracey Mk.9 Horizontal Recoil Control increased to 22% , up from 20%

26” Gracey Rapid Rate of Fire Bonus decreased by 35% Max Damage increased to 26, up from 21 Min Damage increased to 20, up from 17 Muzzle Velocity Penalty decreased to -10%, down from -16% Horizontal Recoil Penalty decreased to -22%, down from -30%

.50 BMG 150 Round Boxes Recoil Control Penalty decreased to -22%, down from -25% View Center Scaler increased to 0.82, up from 0.77

.303 British 45 Round Mags Rate of Fire bonus decreased to 4%, down from 5% Horizontal Recoil control increased to 30%, up from 28% Vertical Recoil control increased to 26%, up from 22%

CGC R2 Padded Initial Recoil Penalty decreased to -2%, down from -3% Sustained Recoil Bonus increased to 4%, up from 3%



UGM-8 (VG)

Romauld 560mm DA Neck Locational Damage Multiplier increased to 1.6, up from 1.3 Horizontal Recoil Control now increased by 10%



» Tactical Rifles «

CARV.2 (BOCW)

Max Damage Range increased to 33 meters, up from 30.5 meters

M16 (BOCW)

Max Damage increased to 42, up from 40

Neck Locational Damage Multiplier increased to 1.21, up from 1.1

» Pistols «

Pistol Melee Lunge Distance decreased to 1.52 meters, down from 1.83 meters.

Handgun Echo (MW)

Max Damage increased to 91, up from 70

Mid Damage increased to 65, up from 49

Min Damage increased to 55, up from 45

RATT (VG)

Mid Damage Increased to 28, up from 26

Empress 129mm B03TT Rate of Fire Penalty decreased to -29%, down from -38%

7.62 Gorenko 14 Round Mags Muzzle Velocity Penalty decreased to -10%, down from -20% Damage Range Penalty decreased to -10%, down from -20%

.45 ACP 12 Round Mags Locational Damage Penalty Removed



Attachments

» Muzzles «

Recoil Booster

Vertical Recoil Control now decreased by 1.5%

Fun fact, the recoil booster was previously only boosting horizontal recoil.

» Under Barrels «

Bayonet (VG)

Movement Speed now increased by 1%

Carver Foregrip

Vertical Recoil control decreased to 7%, down from 9%

M1930 Strife Angled