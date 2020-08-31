Call of Duty: Warzone’s newest store bundle features cat ears and anime girls

Fans of anime and Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare’s most “kawaii” bundles have another new reason to spend CoD Points this week.

The “Mara: Kawaii Cat” bundle will hit the store later this week, Activision announced today—and it has everything that fans of Japanese culture would look for in all of its 10 items. It’s hands down the most disrespectful set of cosmetics you can use that will instantly send an opponent into a fit of rage.

Mara’s “Notice Meow” skin features actual cat ears on her helmet. Yes, Infinity Ward has gone full-kawaii. It also features a pink, kawaii MP7 blueprint, an anime girl blueprint for the Riot Shield, a helicopter skin, and melee sword skins.

Gaz is getting a new bundle this week too, along with a skin that dresses him up in soccer jersey. It also includes a Legendary assault rifle blueprint and the “Footy” weapon charm.

Elsewhere in CoD this week, the Games of Summer continue until Sept. 7. On the final day of the event, Infinity Ward will trigger “triple feed” XP—double XP, double weapon XP, and double battle pass tier progression all day long.

Ground War Reinforce and Search and Rescue are this week’s special multiplayer modes. Warzone will feature Kingslayer, Solos, Duos, Trios Quads, and Blood Money Quads.