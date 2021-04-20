Call of Duty: Warzone surpasses 100 million players

The game continues to grow more than a year after launch.

Call of Duty: Warzone has officially surpassed 100 million players worldwide for the first time since launching on March 10, 2020.

Activision rarely updates its player base on the total number of active players dropping into Verdansk to battle it out. But we do know that as of October 2020, Warzone had been downloaded more than 80 million times.

100 million players and counting.



Thank you all for dropping in. It wouldn't be #Warzone without you. pic.twitter.com/knanptnCMU — Call of Duty ⚠️ (@CallofDuty) April 20, 2021

The game has also maintained a strong presence on Twitch, sitting as the fifth most popular game on the platform over the last month, according to Twitchmetrics. It's averaged more than 105,062 viewers and peaked at nearly 319,000 viewers over the last 30 days.

This news comes just a day before Operation: Rapid Sunder, the next major in-game event set to take place on April 21.

"Armistice Central Command will be communicating directly to all Operators with further instructions, starting at 12 PM Pacific Time on April 21," a recent blog post said. "Return to the Call of Duty blog—and to Warzone—on this date to receive updates."

Over the past few weeks, zombies have been taking over the Warzone map, which likely means this will be a cleanup operation of some kind to try and remove the threat for good.