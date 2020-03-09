Call of Duty: Warzone official trailer revealed

Call of Duty: Warzone, a new battle royale mode, has officially been showcased to the world in a new trailer.

The trailer released today confirmed the mode will be free-to-play for everyone and feature two different game modes. One is called Plunder, while the other is the traditional battle royale mode.

The cinematic trailer revealed the March 10 release date, meaning it’s coming tomorrow. The battle royale mode has been rumored for months after multiple leaks, but now it’s finally coming for real.

The mode will support 150 players in Solos, Duos, and Trios modes. The Warzone map contains multiple Call of Duty locations, like Scrapyard and Terminal. The map will contain buy stations where players can purchase tokens to redeploy, killstreaks, self-revive kits, and more.

Activision confirmed that the mode will contain vehicles, including an ATV, a tactical rover, an SUV, a cargo truck, and a helicopter.

Warzone will feature a new mechanic where some players that die early in-game will be taken to the Gulag prison and can one-vs-one against another player to be able to respawn in the game.

Warzone goes live tomorrow, March 10.