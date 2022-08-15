Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies ends with new map, The Archon, in season 5

It all comes down to this.

Treyarch has introduced the name of the final map coming to the Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

The new map is called The Archon and it will be released in season five of Vanguard. It will be a round-based map and likely finish off the Kortifex storyline that started in Vanguard when it was released last year.

Kortifex must die.#Vanguard Zombies concludes in Season Five with "The Archon." pic.twitter.com/Snyu6nN5hR — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) August 15, 2022

“Kortifex must die,” Treyarch teased.

Treyarch has been working on the Zombies mode for Vanguard even though the main game is a production of Sledgehammer Games. The company is also working on its next mainline CoD title, rumored to release in 2024.

Round-based Zombies initially wasn’t a part of Vanguard’s take on the popular mode. But in June, Treyarch finally added a round-based map to the game in the form of a reimagining of Shi No Numa, a classic experience from Call of Duty: World at War. The Archon will be the second round-based map in Vanguard when it officially becomes playable.

Season five of Vanguard is set to begin sometime after season four ends, likely within a couple of days. Season four is scheduled to end around Aug. 24, so season five may begin on that day or the next on Aug. 25.