Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies ends with new map, The Archon, in season 5

Treyarch has introduced the name of the final map coming to the Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Vanguard.
The new map is called The Archon and it will be released in season five of Vanguard. It will be a round-based map and likely finish off the Kortifex storyline that started in Vanguard when it was released last year.
“Kortifex must die,” Treyarch teased.
Treyarch has been working on the Zombies mode for Vanguard even though the main game is a production of Sledgehammer Games. The company is also working on its next mainline CoD title, rumored to release in 2024.
Round-based Zombies initially wasn’t a part of Vanguard’s take on the popular mode. But in June, Treyarch finally added a round-based map to the game in the form of a reimagining of Shi No Numa, a classic experience from Call of Duty: World at War. The Archon will be the second round-based map in Vanguard when it officially becomes playable.
Season five of Vanguard is set to begin sometime after season four ends, likely within a couple of days. Season four is scheduled to end around Aug. 24, so season five may begin on that day or the next on Aug. 25.