Call of Duty MW3 drops Weapon Tuning feature to “make Gunsmith easier to use”

Sledgehammer Games has announced that Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 will not feature Weapon Tuning, a feature that lets players customize weapon attachments, “based on community feedback.”

Weapon Tuning was first introduced in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and allowed players to customize their attachments and weapons. In a recent blog post, the developer announced that the feature won’t be present in this year’s upcoming installment as part of the “further improvements to make Gunsmith easier to use.”

The change also notably affects weapons in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone. The developer did not state what will happen to already modified weapons and loadouts in those games.

The blog post also states that the game provides “additional statistical knowledge you’re able to receive while swapping between modifications.” The site details updates to the weapon filtering system, streamlined gunsmith statistics, and more to be featured in Modern Warfare 3.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is a direct sequel to Modern Warfare 2 and will launch on Nov. 10. The game’s early access campaign released on Thursday, Nov. 2, for players who preordered. According to reports from players and the website How Long to Beat, the campaign only lasts four to five hours. It’s worth noting that the title’s campaign length is similar to previous titles in the series, including the previous installment, Modern Warfare 2.

Websites including IGN and TheGamingRevolution noted that the campaign is “pointless filler” and “made up of underbaked story moments.” It’s also worth mentioning that before its announcement, it was rumored that Activision originally planned to not release a game in 2023 and instead launch single-player and multiplayer DLC.

It’s yet to be seen how the lack of a Weapon Tuning system will affect the upcoming game, so we’ll just have to wait and see when it launches on Friday.