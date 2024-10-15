Black Ops 6 system requirements: All minimum and recommended specs

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is on its way to consoles and PCs everywhere, mixing a little bit of new with some nostalgia of old to hopefully return CoD to its days of glory. And as any PC player knows, the recommended specs are vital.

If you play CoD on console, you’re ready to go whenever it’s time to play. But if you play on PC, it’s important to know if you have a computer that will be able to play the game well enough to make it worth the investment.

Activision revealed the full PC specifications on Oct. 15, just 10 days before launch, so now is the time for players to decide if they want to pick up the game on Steam or Battle.net, versus buying it on the console of their choice. A difficult decision lies ahead.

Here are the current recommended and minimum PC specifications for Black Ops 6.

Black Ops 6 system requirements

The game looks great. Image via Activision

The requirements listed below are current as of the Black Ops 6 launch. This information comes directly from Activision.

Black Ops 6 minimum specs

Operating System: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 or Intel Core i5-6600

AMD Ryzen 5 or Intel Core i5-6600 RAM: 12 GB

12 GB Video Card: AMD Radeon RX 470 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or Intel Arc A750

AMD Radeon RX 470 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or Intel Arc A750 Video Memory: 2 GB

2 GB Storage Space: SSD required with 102 GB available space at launch

SSD required with 102 GB available space at launch Network: Broadband Internet connection

Black Ops 6 recommended specs

Operating System: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)

Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update) CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or Intel Core i7-6700K

AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or Intel Core i7-6700K RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Video Card: AMD Radeon RX 6600XT or Nvidia GeForce RTX 1080Ti or RTX 3060

AMD Radeon RX 6600XT or Nvidia GeForce RTX 1080Ti or RTX 3060 Video Memory: 8 GB

8 GB Storage Space: SSD required with 102 GB available space at launch

SSD required with 102 GB available space at launch Network: Broadband Internet connection

Competitive / 4K Ultra Specifications

OS : Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)

: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update) CPU : AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core i7-8700K

: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core i7-8700K RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB Video Card : AMD Radeon RX 6800XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or RTX 4070

: AMD Radeon RX 6800XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or RTX 4070 Video Memory : 10 GB

: 10 GB Storage Space : SSD required with 102 GB available space at launch

: SSD required with 102 GB available space at launch Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Recommended Video Drivers

AMD: 24.8.1

24.8.1 Nvidia: 560.70

560.70 Intel: 32.0.101.5972

Activision noted that “specs are valid for product launch and may be updated in the future,” and that all specs require an active internet connection and DirectX12 compatibility.

If you play Warzone on PC and are excited to try out the new CoD, keep in mind that BO6‘s requirements are a bit more demanding than what you’ve been using for the battle royale. So, if these specifications are too high for your current rig, it may be time to upgrade your PC or even play CoD on console. We know, that’s a treasonous suggestion to some gamers. But it could make your life easier, especially if you already have a console that’s just waiting to be used for some CoD gaming.

PC-exclusive features in Black Ops 6 include:

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (transforms your gaming experience with faster, more responsive framerates in Black Ops 6 using super resolution temporal upscaling and advanced frame generation)

(transforms your gaming experience with faster, more responsive framerates in Black Ops 6 using super resolution temporal upscaling and advanced frame generation) Advanced Frame Generation Technologies (FSR significantly increases your framerate and works seamlessly with other upscaling solutions)

(FSR significantly increases your framerate and works seamlessly with other upscaling solutions) AMD FidelityFX Contrast Adaptive Sharpening (can help bring more details to edges of weapons, players, and environments)

Those extra features can make all the difference for many gamers, so if you really want to play the latest CoD experience on PC, just make sure your rig can handle everything Treyarch is about to throw at it.

