The latest Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare, has finally been released. And fans are already jumping into multiplayer to test out all of the different weapons that the game has to offer.

Modern Warfare multiplayer was launched with 39 weapons—29 primary guns and 10 secondary weapons.

Here are all of the guns in Modern Warfare multiplayer. The name of each weapon is accompanied by a screengrab that shows the gun’s statistics.

Assault rifles

There are eight assault rifles in Modern Warfare at launch.

Kilo 141

FAL

M4A1

FR 5.56

Oden

M13

FN Scar 17

AK-47

Submachine guns

Modern Warfare has six SMGs at launch.

AUG

P90

MP5

Uzi

PP19 Bizon

MP7

Shotguns

Shotguns are primary weapons in Modern Warfare, and there’s four of them at launch.

Model 680

R9-0 Shotgun

725

Origin 12 Shotgun

Light machine guns

There are four LMGs in Modern Warfare.

PKM

SA87

M91

MG34

Marksman rifles

Modern Warfare features three marksman rifles at launch.

EBR-14

MK2 Carbine

Kar98k

Sniper rifles

There are only three snipers in Modern Warfare right now.

Dragunov

HDR

AX-50

Handguns

For secondary weapons, there are five pistols at launch.

X16

1911

.357

M19

.50 GS

Launchers

Four unique launchers are included in Modern Warfare.

PILA

Strela-P

JOKR

RPG-7

Melee

There are two melee weapons in Modern Warfare at launch. The first one is a primary weapon, while the other is a secondary.

Riot Shield

Combat Knife

We’ll update this list as more weapons are added to the game.