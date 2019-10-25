The latest Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare, has finally been released. And fans are already jumping into multiplayer to test out all of the different weapons that the game has to offer.
Modern Warfare multiplayer was launched with 39 weapons—29 primary guns and 10 secondary weapons.
Here are all of the guns in Modern Warfare multiplayer. The name of each weapon is accompanied by a screengrab that shows the gun’s statistics.
Assault rifles
There are eight assault rifles in Modern Warfare at launch.
Kilo 141
FAL
M4A1
FR 5.56
Oden
M13
FN Scar 17
AK-47
Submachine guns
Modern Warfare has six SMGs at launch.
AUG
P90
MP5
Uzi
PP19 Bizon
MP7
Shotguns
Shotguns are primary weapons in Modern Warfare, and there’s four of them at launch.
Model 680
R9-0 Shotgun
725
Origin 12 Shotgun
Light machine guns
There are four LMGs in Modern Warfare.
PKM
SA87
M91
MG34
Marksman rifles
Modern Warfare features three marksman rifles at launch.
EBR-14
MK2 Carbine
Kar98k
Sniper rifles
There are only three snipers in Modern Warfare right now.
Dragunov
HDR
AX-50
Handguns
For secondary weapons, there are five pistols at launch.
X16
1911
.357
M19
.50 GS
Launchers
Four unique launchers are included in Modern Warfare.
PILA
Strela-P
JOKR
RPG-7
Melee
There are two melee weapons in Modern Warfare at launch. The first one is a primary weapon, while the other is a secondary.
Riot Shield
Combat Knife
We’ll update this list as more weapons are added to the game.