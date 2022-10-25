Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 download size for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

Call of Duty titles continue to demand massive amounts of storage space for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC and the upcoming release of Modern Warfare 2 is no exception. Activision’s highly anticipated title may require players to buy extra storage for their systems or delete unplayed games to play.

A Twitter user by the name of DebaniRD leaked an image of the back of an MW2 physical copy for PlayStation which revealed that the game requires a minimum of 130 gigabytes to play. This is a substantial jump from what was required for the previous Call of Duty title, Vanguard, which was less than 100 GB download at launch.

Traditionally, Call of Duty has always taken up a lot of space on consoles and PCs, especially with continuous updates and the addition of Warzone. MW2 will be one of the largest games to date at the launch at 130 GB, though, and that does not include what it will take to download Warzone 2.0 later this year.

The game box for Call of Duty #ModernWarfare2 reveals that it will require 130GB of storage space at minimum.



Modern Warfare 2 system requirements | Image via Steam

This was just an example of a PlayStation 5 physical copy, meaning that the download size for older consoles like PlayStation 4 or similar titles like Xbox may vary slightly for download size. For comparison, the Steam (PC) edition of MW2 has a recommended download requirement of 125 GBs which is only slightly less than the console edition. Since the PlayStation 5 and PC download sizes are similar to one another, it can be expected that releases on the Xbox Series X and Xbox One will be similar when the game releases on Oct. 28.