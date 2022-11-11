Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is packed to the brim with customizable content. Like many games on the market right now, there are several ways to acquire new skins, attachments, banners, and player models.

Modern Warfare 2 gives fans the option of acquiring items through purchase in the store, via in-game progression rewards, or with the almighty battle pass.

Battle Pass systems have been brought into most FPS titles within the last decade. They incentivize progression through games with more skins and collectibles, more so than if a player didn’t purchase the battle pass.

The progression usually leads to 100 tiers of collectibles, with the best item in the last tier of the pass. Call of Duty is one of the franchises that use this feature and they’ve made some changes.

How does Modern Warfare 2’s battle pass work?

Image via Activision

Modern Warfare 2 isn’t changing the battle pass system too wildly. The progression still follows the 100-tier structure; however, with the new “Battle Pass Token Tier Skips,” players can go down multiple avenues and pick the skins they want to earn first.

The battle pass is now broken into what Activision calls “sectors.”

Sectors have five items, and players can decide which sector they like best. This will allow a lot more control over what skins or cosmetics players want the most.

Players will still get the same number of cosmetics, it’s just the way in which they approach acquiring them that has seen a change. You’ll still be able to reach tier 100 and have all the cosmetics that everyone else has. Don’t stress; the skins will be there no matter what battle pass sector you take.

This system seems to be the new go-to system that Activision is implementing. Warzone 2.0 will be using the same battle pass feature, and if all goes well, it’ll stay in Call of Duty for good.