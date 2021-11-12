Call of Duty League pro STG44 loadouts in Call of Duty: Vanguard

The STG44 has quickly become a favorite for Call of Duty: Vanguard players. Even Call of Duty League pros are running it in tournaments and scrimmages.

Although it’s the default AR in Vanguard, the STG44 is one of the best guns in the game. It starts out strongly and it gets even better when equipped with a full loadout of 10 attachments in the Gunsmith.

The STG is so good, in fact, that some teams are running three or four of them in scrimmages. That will likely change if the gun gets nerfed or tweaked in the future, but for now, it’s seemingly a must-run in certain situations.

Here are the STG44 setups that some Call of Duty League pros are running early on in Vanguard.

Clayster – New York Subliners

Muzzle: Chord Muzzle Brake

Chord Muzzle Brake Barrel: VDD 760MM 05B

VDD 760MM 05B Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Konstanz Tactical

Konstanz Tactical Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Grooved Grip

Grooved Grip Proficiency: Vital

Vital Kit: On-Hand

Scump – OpTic Texas

Muzzle: Scythe Compensator

Scythe Compensator Barrel: VDD 760MM 05B

VDD 760MM 05B Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: VDD 34S Weighted

VDD 34S Weighted Underbarrel: M3 Ready Grip

M3 Ready Grip Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Proficiency: Vital

Vital Kit: On-Hand

Attach – Minnesota RØKKR

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

F8 Stabilizer Barrel: VDD 760MM 05B

VDD 760MM 05B Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: VDD 34S Weighted

VDD 34S Weighted Underbarrel: M3 Ready Grip

M3 Ready Grip Magazine: .30 Russian Short 20 Round Mags

.30 Russian Short 20 Round Mags Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Proficiency: Vital

Vital Kit: On-Hand

This article will be updated as the Vanguard season wears on.