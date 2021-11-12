Call of Duty League pro STG44 loadouts in Call of Duty: Vanguard

The STG44 has quickly become a favorite for Call of Duty: Vanguard players. Even Call of Duty League pros are running it in tournaments and scrimmages.
Although it’s the default AR in Vanguard, the STG44 is one of the best guns in the game. It starts out strongly and it gets even better when equipped with a full loadout of 10 attachments in the Gunsmith.
The STG is so good, in fact, that some teams are running three or four of them in scrimmages. That will likely change if the gun gets nerfed or tweaked in the future, but for now, it’s seemingly a must-run in certain situations.
Here are the STG44 setups that some Call of Duty League pros are running early on in Vanguard.
Clayster – New York Subliners
- Muzzle: Chord Muzzle Brake
- Barrel: VDD 760MM 05B
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Konstanz Tactical
- Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Grooved Grip
- Proficiency: Vital
- Kit: On-Hand
Scump – OpTic Texas
- Muzzle: Scythe Compensator
- Barrel: VDD 760MM 05B
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: VDD 34S Weighted
- Underbarrel: M3 Ready Grip
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Fabric Grip
- Proficiency: Vital
- Kit: On-Hand
Attach – Minnesota RØKKR
- Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer
- Barrel: VDD 760MM 05B
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: VDD 34S Weighted
- Underbarrel: M3 Ready Grip
- Magazine: .30 Russian Short 20 Round Mags
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip
- Proficiency: Vital
- Kit: On-Hand
This article will be updated as the Vanguard season wears on.