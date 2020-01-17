Call of Duty community reacts to CDL jerseys

Activision launched its official line of home and away replica jerseys for the start of the Call of Duty League last night and the CoD community had a lot to say about them.

All 12 teams will have a black home jersey and a white away jersey. Each jersey has the same overall design with the team’s logo being placed to the left with a camo-like design stretching across the chest. The back has the team’s logo, city name, and CDL logo.

Here are the home and away jerseys for the New York Subliner’s CoD squad, for example.

Image via Activision

A designer for 100 Thieves, Alex “Alpaca” Acarwaga, felt that the jerseys were “extremely disappointing,” especially since he knows some of the staff of CDL teams who work on designs and marketing.

100T Alpaca on Twitter Extremely disappointing given the creative talent some of these teams have. However, I’m not surprised at all smh https://t.co/Q9xQHxSj87

One fan felt that the jersey designs were “uninspired and overpriced” and that they were “cookie-cutter cash grabs that look boring af.”

🌙ѕнellι Ⓥ on Twitter @INTELCallofDuty @GlitchBJ Lol talk about uninspired and overpriced. They were better when the teams designed them. These are just cookie cutter cash grabs that look boring af.

Former Call of Duty world champion Christopher “Parasite” Duarte shared his thoughts that the camo patch across the chest could be a hint at in-game weapon camos for CDL teams.

Christopher Duarte on Twitter @INTELCallofDuty @GlitchBJ wonder if that weird camo patch hints at a cdl camo for teams

Anthony “Methodz” Zinni, a player for Toronto Ultra, felt confident in the jersey design.

Ultra Methodz on Twitter @INTELCallofDuty @GlitchBJ Ours is CLEAN

When Methodz was asked by a fan if the league could do more with the design, he said that the CDL is entering its inaugural season and there will be plenty of years to come.

Ultra Methodz on Twitter @Draft_AR @charlieINTEL I think it’s the inaugural season and there will be plenty of years to come.

Jay “JPEX,” the owner and founder of ARMA, an esports apparel, equipment, and merchandise online store, questioned why the jerseys were available in designs that were dominated by black and white. He pointed out that Overwatch League and LCS teams each have their own unique jersey designs.

Jay / ARMA on Twitter @charlieINTEL @Methodz Why all black and white though ? Overwatch League had colors, and the LCS (a league notorious for strict guidelines) have unique designs on a single style of jersey…

The CDL will kick off at The Armory where the Minneapolis RØKKR will host every team in a weekend-long event from Jan. 24 to 26.