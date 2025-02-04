Call of Duty and its players raise inspiring amount of money for LA Fire Relief with in-game bundle

Every once in a while, through all of the negativity in the world, gamers can come together for a great cause and show that there’s some good still out there.

The latest installment of wholesomeness has come from the Call of Duty community, born from a horrific situation with last month’s raging wildfires in the Los Angeles area. An in-game bundle dedicated to relief for the disaster has raised $1.6 million for the cause of helping out fire fighters and relief efforts.

The bundle included some awesome stuff. Image via Activision

On top of Activision’s $1 million, that’s $2.6 million donated in total from CoD, its players, and its publisher. The LA Fire Relief bundle was sold over the past couple of weeks, and the money from it will be split between the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and Direct Relief.

The Tracer Pack: LA Fire Relief bundle included seven items, including the Plasmic ultra skin for Payne, blueprints for the SWAT 5.56 and AK-74 with unique tracer rounds, a weapon charm, an emblem, a weapon sticker, and a spray for 2,400 CoD Points.

“As a company with roots deeply tied to the Los Angeles area, our hearts go out to our friends, colleagues and residents impacted by the devastating fires,” Activision said on Jan. 22. Treyarch, Infinity Ward, Activision, and High Moon Studios all have offices around the LA area, and many developers were likely affected by the terrible wildfires.

The fires, thankfully now contained, tore through the LA area for weeks, leaving firefighters struggling to fight the blazes, as many who lived in the area were forced to evacuate, lost their homes, or worse. But the players showed up to purchase the bundle in droves, and a good amount of money will go to continue the efforts to rebuild and help the fire department and others in the area.

In an odd twist, Treyarch studio co-founder Peter Akemann just plead guilty to piloting a drone that crashed into a firefighting plane during the blaze, effectively grounding the aircraft and preventing it from helping.

Thanks go out to all who purchased the bundle, and to Activision itself for putting on this fundraiser to assist those who may need it most in the wake of the flames.

