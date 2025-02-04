Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Multiple CoD operators showing off BO6 Ranked Play skins Black Ops 6
Image via Activision
Category:
CoD

Black Ops 6 studio co-founder pleads guilty to crashing drone into firefighting plane during LA wildfires

A hefty fine.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Feb 4, 2025 10:27 am

Treyarch co-founder Peter Akemann has pleaded guilty to piloting a drone that crashed into a firefighting plane during the Los Angeles wildfires last month, causing the aircraft to be grounded from action.

Recommended Videos

Akemann, who co-founded the studio behind Black Ops 6 in 1996 and then went on to become president of Skydance Studios, lost track of his drone on Jan. 9 while assessing the fire that was ravaging through the Pacific Palisades after flying it more than a mile and a half away from it’s starting point.

The drone collided with the wing of a Canadair CL-415 Super Scooper, which had joined the firefighting efforts in LA, inflicting damage that resulted in the aircraft getting grounded for days and unable to rejoin the relief efforts.

The FAA had already placed temporary flight restrictions banning drones from operating near areas where wildfires were raging. Akemann pleaded guilty to the charges, which will require him to cover the costs of repairs—estimated to be at least $65,000—and complete 150 hours of community service to help Southern California wildfire relief efforts.

In a statement accepting the charges, Akemann’s defense attorneys said he is “deeply sorry” for the incident, but “there are a number of mitigating factors that will come to light during the court proceedings,” including the “DJI Drone’s geo-fencing safeguard feature,” which they claimed to have failed.

As reported by The Verge, DJI eliminated its most restrictive forms of geofencing, which may have previously prevented drones from flying over restricted areas automatically. However, they add that these would not have applied to a temporary no-fly zone unless the updated temporary flight restrictions list was downloaded first.

The U.S. District Court may still refuse to accept the plea agreement, which could result in Akemann facing a larger fine or a year in prison. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Akemann left his position as president of Skydance Studios before the incident occurred.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
Author
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Staff Writer
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
twitter youtube Link to twitch.tv