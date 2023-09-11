Call of Duty 2025 could remaster all Black Ops 2 maps according to leaks

Well-known leaker BobNetwork claims the 2025 release of Call of Duty will feature remastered Black Ops 2 maps, and fans are delighted at the thought.

Remasters are a hot topic in CoD right now, with October’s Modern Warfare 3 set to feature updated versions of the 16 maps that appeared in 2009’s MW2. This set players’ minds racing, thinking back to all their favorite Call of Duty maps that they would want to see remastered.

For many of us, Black Ops 2 is looked at as the pinnacle of the franchise, with the game’s League Play mode introducing many to the world of Call of Duty esports. Now, a new rumor from renowned leaker BobNetwork suggests that the 2025 game will act much like MW3 will for MW2, and feature remastered versions of Black Ops 2 maps.

This is very likely to change within the next 2 years, but COD 2025 seems to be like MWIII but for Treyarch's 2024 title, featuring BO2 multiplayer map remasters. pic.twitter.com/kvW3VcpTOz — bob. (@el_bobberto) September 10, 2023

BobNetwork immediately suggests that this is “very likely to change,” with two years until it releases, but if fan response to the rumor is extremely positive, it may push Activision to stay the course.

Black Ops 2 launched with 16 maps, including iconic Call of Duty maps like Raid, Standoff, and Slums. While some of these have appeared as DLC in future games, like Raid in Black Ops Cold War, it would be the first time all 16 were available together since 2021.

Of course, as with any leak, it’s worth taking this information with a pinch of salt, and even BobNetwork admits that things could change over the next few years.

Still, the thought of getting back into those classic BO2 maps that helped rekindle my love for the series is a tantalizing one, even if it could be two years before I get my hands on them.

