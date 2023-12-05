G2 officially enters Call of Duty League through RØKKR, Version1 merger

After months of speculation, Version1 confirmed today that G2 is taking control of the Minnesota RØKKR’s Call of Duty League slot.

Founded in 2014, G2 has established itself as one of the most prominent esports organizations in the world, fielding teams in League of Legends, VALORANT, Counter-Striker 2, and more. The org’s League team, in particular, has 11 domestic titles.

The German esports organization briefly entered the CoD scene in 2018 for Black Ops 4 but quickly disbanded after a year. Just days away from the 2024 CDL season kicking off, G2 is back to add some more silverware to the organization’s cabinet.

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.