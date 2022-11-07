Activision confirms ‘full premium release’ for Call of Duty in 2023, but it might just be more MW2

Activision has confirmed a “full premium release” in the Call of Duty series is coming in 2023, but there’s some debate on what that actually means right now.

The company is likely being purposely murky in its wording, but many are expecting 2023 to skip a new entry in the series in favor of a large-scale DLC release for Modern Warfare 2 that’s expected to be sold at or near the same price as a full game.

Man lol you keep falling for the same PR language. It's a continuation of Modern Warfare II. It's called a full premium release because they're probably going to market and sell it as a $70 game with new single- and multiplayer content. But it's more MWII — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 7, 2022

“Activision is looking forward to building on its current momentum in 2023, with

plans for next year including the most robust Call of Duty live operations to date, the next full premium release in the blockbuster annual series, and even more engaging free-to-play experiences across platforms,” the company said in its third-quarter earnings report.

Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier reiterated an earlier report in a Twitter post, saying that the “premium release” is just “more MW2.” Rumors point toward it being campaign DLC and a large-scale multiplayer expansion, featuring classic maps from the series.

“It’s a continuation of Modern Warfare II,” Schreier said. “It’s called a full premium release because they’re probably going to market and sell it as a $70 game with new single- and multiplayer content. But it’s more MWII.”

Treyarch is up next in line for its own full CoD title release, but that’s not expected until 2024 after reportedly being delayed out of next year.