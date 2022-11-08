Best LMGs in Modern Warfare 2

LMGs, or Light Machine Guns, are some of the heaviest hitters in Modern Warfare 2 and can help players push their competitive edge further than before.

These beasts provide heavy sustained fire with their large magazines, letting you plow down enemies before they can get their grubby little fingers on the trigger. While the LMGs and chunky and slow, their dominating firepower more than make up for that difference.

If you want to find out just which LMGs are worth investing your time and resources in, then make sure to read our list of the best LMGs in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 below.

The best LMGs in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

6) Rapp H

There’s no other way to put this other than saying that the Rapp H is downright horrible. It excels in little to nothing, while being the worst in several categories.

The Rapp H is essentially the 556 Icarus, but much worse, offering the same fire rate and damage but with lower mobility, accuracy, and recoil control. The reason why some players go for the Rapp H is for its fire rate, which actually manages to rival the 556 Icarus. But when you take the Rapp’s TTK into consideration, it ultimately gets beaten by the Sakin and the Raal.

The Rapp H basically comes with all the expected downsides of an LMG but none of the benefits. It takes forever to reload and doesn’t kill fast while needing to use two other weapons to simply unlock it in the first place. It does beat the 556 Icarus in terms of range, but only by a thread, which means that you are better off using the Icarus with attachments that improve its performance from a long distance.

5) HCR 56

This is an old LMG that you may have come across in previous CoD games, albeit with improved stats. That, however, does not stop it from being one of the worst LMGs in the game.

This LMG’s TTK drops off drastically at around the 25-meter range, making it only suitable for close-range combat, but even there it falters when compared to the horde of assault rifles and SMGs that excel in close-range gunfights.

Due to the lightning-fast nature of the current metagame, you aren’t even guaranteed to get off a single shot without the threat of being killed by enemies who decided to not use a bad weapon.

Furthermore, the HCR 56 has one of the lowest damage outputs among all of the LMGs along with the very worst recoil control. There’s not too much to say about the HCR 56 other than elaborating on the various aspects that make it very lackluster.

4) Sakin MG38

While the Sakin MG38 has slightly lower damage than the Raal, its increased fire rate easily compensates for it. At the right range, this LMG has one of the fastest TTKs, only falling short of the Raal. The Sakin even boasts no damage falloff until 60 meters, making it an incredibly consistent weapon to use.

The gun sees the best use in long-range encounters, but can still be taken advantage of in mid-range and close-range fights. That being said, it does have the worst limb and headshot TTK in close range. Furthermore, players will have to get used to Sakin’s slow handling, making the learning curve for this weapon much steeper than the rest.

3) RPK

The RPK turns out to be a slightly worse Kastov 762, but considering the latter is one of the best weapons in the game, the RPK isn’t too bad itself.

For a more skilled, accurate player that is able to land close-range headshots, the RPK can be an extremely effective pick. This LMG has the fastest TTK tor limbs up close while also maintaining its TTK during mid-range and long-range combat.

While the gun has the second fastest reload speed of all LMGs, it does have a slow fire rate, which makes landing all your shots all the more important.

2) 556 Icarus

This gun is probably the very first LMG you will use in the game, but that doesn’t mean you should take it lightly; the gun itself is the lightest LMG in the game though, so, pun not intended.

The 556 Icarus is a versatile weapon that offers some of the best fire rate and mobility you can ask for in an LMG while being ideal for players that want to keep it lightweight with their LMG loadout.

The 556 Icarus is stellar since it is practically just an M4 assault rifle that comes inbuilt with a 75-round magazine, while also possessing damage and handling that is strikingly similar to the regular M4 when you build it correctly, making this LMG an exceptional all-round weapon.

1) Raal MG

And finally, the very best LMG in Modern Warfare 2 as of now, the Raal MG. This amazing LMG possesses the quickest TTK among all of the LMGs in the game, and if you fit this baby with the correct attachments, it can even pick off enemies with two shots from a long distance.

Surprisingly, this does not impact the gun’s recoil control in any major way. The Raal possesses phenomenal control, with only a tiny spike of horizontal recoil as you begin unloading the magazine that quickly fixes itself as you plow through the entire 75 rounds.

The gun does happen to be the slowest in terms of fire rate, ADS, and reload speed, but it also has the highest damage per bullet, which more than makes up for its slow rate of fire, making this gun have great potential to get consecutive kills when in the thick of combat. Since you don’t need many attachments to improve the recoil, you can use attachments that increase your mobility and ADS speed.

While it is true that this gun may not be the fastest weapon you could have in your arsenal, as long as you keep your gunfights medium to long ranged, the Raal MG will shine like it is meant to.