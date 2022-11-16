This big lug of metal could win you some games.

There are almost an infinite number of different attachment variations for each gun in Modern Warfare 2. You can mix it up however you prefer, but there are always tried and tested attachments that other players have spent hours using, in an effort to find the best weapon available.

The Sakin MG38 is a behemoth-sized LMG, and boy does it do damage. You’ll want to set yourself up somewhere safe and spray down enemies from afar.

It’s got a huge magazine dedicated to plowing through a whole CoD team, but its heavy weight makes takes away from your mobility.

What is the best Sakin MG38 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2?

Screengrab via Activision

Here are the best attachments for the Sakin MG38:

Optic – Cronen Mini Pro

– Cronen Mini Pro Muzzle – Bore-490

– Bore-490 Rear Grip – Bruen G305 Grip Wrap

– Bruen G305 Grip Wrap Ammunition – 7.62 High-Velocity

– 7.62 High-Velocity Barrel – Bruen Silver Series

Ammunition won’t be a worry for you LMG users. You’ll have plenty of ammo to go around. That means there’s no need for a larger magazine, so your focus will be mainly on recoil and spray control, mixed with a bit of increased mobility if possible.

Slap a Cronen Mini Pro on top of it all and you’re good to go.

There are certain perks you’ll need to keep you in every Modern Warfare 2 lobby too. Here are all the perks you’ll need:

Perk 1 – Double Time

– Double Time Perk 2 – Focus

– Focus Bonus Perk – Ghost

– Ghost Field Upgrade – Dead Silence

Perks like Double Time and Fast Hands are necessary as you’ll need to keep up your speed, and the last thing you want is to spend all your time reloading. This gun, like most LMGs, takes almost a whole game to reload, so Fast Hands is essential.

Now you have this weapon sorted, you’ll be ready for a whole enemy team to come sprinting toward you and spray them down.

Hop into a Modern Warfare 2 server and test it out. Feel free to tweak it a little to suit your playstyle, as you’ll need to feel comfortable if you’re going to carry CoD games.