Best RPK loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2

LMG fans are feasting in Modern Warfare 2. At launch, the game has six different LMGs to choose from, including newcomers and classic weapons in the Call of Duty franchise.

One of the classics returning in the latest iteration of MW is the RPK, which has roots as far back as Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare all the way back in 2007. The new game’s version might be one of the best we’ve seen yet.

“The RPK features a long, heavy barrel, high ammo capacity, and steel receiver capable of sustained full-auto fire without loss in accuracy,” its in-game description says within the Gunsmith. Get ready to tear through the enemy like a hot knife.

Here’s the best loadout and class to use with the RPK in MW2.

Best RPK loadout and class setup in MW2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Barrel: KAS-7 406mm Barrel

KAS-7 406mm Barrel Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

Secondary: Preferred pistol, Combat Knife, or launcher

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Battle Rage

LMG players should find a home with this setup for the RPK in MW2. It accentuates all of the best parts of using an LMG in an FPS, but it all comes down to using it with the right playstyle. You can’t run and gun against SMG players with this weapon, so make sure to keep your distance and shred them from mid-range before they can bunnyhop at you with a gun that offers way more maneuverability.

This setup of attachments will offer buffs to the gun in the accuracy, mobility, and handling attributes while barely offering much negative effects at all. If you’ve ever wanted to fire an AK-47 that’s actually an LMG, the RPK is the perfect storm for you.