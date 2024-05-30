Best DR-H loadout and class setup in CoD Mobile

Assault rifles are the most versatile weapons in Call of Duty Mobile and among those best is the DR-H, which shreds enemies with the right loadout and class.

Considering the attachments for each gun in CoD Mobile, choosing the best ones depends on various factors. When it comes to the DR-H, there are clear winners in specific categories, but you may need to test out a couple of options for others. For example, it took me five games to decide which scope I wanted to use on my DR-H, and I ended up not using one, so it’s essential to take the time to experiment.

Here’s the best way to put the DR-H together in CoD Mobile right now.

Best DR-H Gunsmith in CoD Mobile

The right tools can change everything. Image via Activision

Muzzle : Tactical Suppressor

: Tactical Suppressor Stock : No Stock

: No Stock Perk : Skulker, Toughness

: Skulker, Toughness Laser : OWC Laser – Tactical

: OWC Laser – Tactical Ammunition : 30 Round OTM Mag

: 30 Round OTM Mag Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape

This DR-H loadout in CoD Mobile is a decent all-rounder that can still be tweaked to your liking. Depending on your gameplay style, you can switch out the Laser for an OWC Ranger Barrel. This build especially shines in longer distances between 30 to 50 meters. Its only real drawback is recoil.

Overall, you may need to work on your recoil control to take full advantage of this DR-H CoD Mobile build, and it’s important you stick to your strong sides. While challenging a sniper is tempting, you’ll be at a disadvantage, so it’ll be better to find cover and focus on close-to-medium-range combat.

The CoD Mobile build above has served me well over the last couple of seasons. I also tried using attachments that lower its recoil, but sacrificing stats like aim-down-sights time felt sub-optimal, forcing me to get better at recoil control.

During this time, I also adjusted my in-game configurations on the handheld title, and using the best CoD Mobile settings helped with the transition.

