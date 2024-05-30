DR-H in CoD Mobile.
Image via Activision
Category:
CoD

Best DR-H loadout and class setup in CoD Mobile

The DR-H will see you now.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: May 29, 2024 07:04 pm

Assault rifles are the most versatile weapons in Call of Duty Mobile and among those best is the DR-H, which shreds enemies with the right loadout and class.

Recommended Videos

Considering the attachments for each gun in CoD Mobile, choosing the best ones depends on various factors. When it comes to the DR-H, there are clear winners in specific categories, but you may need to test out a couple of options for others. For example, it took me five games to decide which scope I wanted to use on my DR-H, and I ended up not using one, so it’s essential to take the time to experiment.

Here’s the best way to put the DR-H together in CoD Mobile right now.

Best DR-H Gunsmith in CoD Mobile

DR-H in CoD Mobile.
The right tools can change everything. Image via Activision
  • Muzzle: Tactical Suppressor
  • Stock: No Stock
  • Perk: Skulker, Toughness
  • Laser: OWC Laser – Tactical
  • Ammunition: 30 Round OTM Mag
  • Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape

This DR-H loadout in CoD Mobile is a decent all-rounder that can still be tweaked to your liking. Depending on your gameplay style, you can switch out the Laser for an OWC Ranger Barrel. This build especially shines in longer distances between 30 to 50 meters. Its only real drawback is recoil.

Overall, you may need to work on your recoil control to take full advantage of this DR-H CoD Mobile build, and it’s important you stick to your strong sides. While challenging a sniper is tempting, you’ll be at a disadvantage, so it’ll be better to find cover and focus on close-to-medium-range combat.

The CoD Mobile build above has served me well over the last couple of seasons. I also tried using attachments that lower its recoil, but sacrificing stats like aim-down-sights time felt sub-optimal, forcing me to get better at recoil control.

During this time, I also adjusted my in-game configurations on the handheld title, and using the best CoD Mobile settings helped with the transition.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to get operator kills with iron sights equipped to a marksman rifle in MW3
Several CoD operators fight
Category: CoD
CoD
How to get operator kills with iron sights equipped to a marksman rifle in MW3
Mohid Shahid Mohid Shahid May 29, 2024
Read Article What are Barebones Kills in MW3?
MW3 sniper
Category: CoD
CoD
What are Barebones Kills in MW3?
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 29, 2024
Read Article The best Superi 46 loadout in Warzone
Super 46 SMG in MW3 and Warzone
Category: CoD
CoD
The best Superi 46 loadout in Warzone
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get operator kills with iron sights equipped to a marksman rifle in MW3
Several CoD operators fight
Category: CoD
CoD
How to get operator kills with iron sights equipped to a marksman rifle in MW3
Mohid Shahid Mohid Shahid May 29, 2024
Read Article What are Barebones Kills in MW3?
MW3 sniper
Category: CoD
CoD
What are Barebones Kills in MW3?
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 29, 2024
Read Article The best Superi 46 loadout in Warzone
Super 46 SMG in MW3 and Warzone
Category: CoD
CoD
The best Superi 46 loadout in Warzone
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 29, 2024
Author
Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.