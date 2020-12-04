The best competitive Krig 6 loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

There’s a lot for assault rifle players to love in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.
At launch, there are five assault rifles to mess around with—and basically all of them are formidable in a variety of situations. But as is usually the case, a few guns stand out above the pack.
The Krig 6 is an early favorite among AR players in Black Ops Cold War and the Call of Duty League pros have hopped on it quickly as a favorite in scrimmages.
Metas change and players switch up their loadouts often, so make sure to check back to see what’s new and what’s different every now and then.
Here’s what loadouts the Call of Duty League pros are using for the Krig 6.
Used by New York Subliners’ Clayster
Wild Card: Gunfighter
Optic: Microflex LED
Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.56
Barrel: 19.7″ Takedown
Body: Steady Aim Laser
Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
Magazine: 40 Rnd
Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
Stock: Raider Stock
Used by Dallas Empire’s iLLeY
Optic: Millstop Reflex
Muzzle: Infantry Compensator
Underbarrel: SFOD Speedgrip
Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
Stock: Raider Stock
Used by Atlanta FaZe’s Cellium
Optic: Millstop Reflex
Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.56
Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
Stock: Raider Stock