The best competitive Krig 6 loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

There’s a lot for assault rifle players to love in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

At launch, there are five assault rifles to mess around with—and basically all of them are formidable in a variety of situations. But as is usually the case, a few guns stand out above the pack.

The Krig 6 is an early favorite among AR players in Black Ops Cold War and the Call of Duty League pros have hopped on it quickly as a favorite in scrimmages.

Metas change and players switch up their loadouts often, so make sure to check back to see what’s new and what’s different every now and then.

Here’s what loadouts the Call of Duty League pros are using for the Krig 6.

Used by New York Subliners’ Clayster

Screengrab via Activision

Wild Card: Gunfighter

Optic: Microflex LED

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.56

Barrel: 19.7″ Takedown

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: 40 Rnd

Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Stock: Raider Stock

Used by Dallas Empire’s iLLeY

Screengrab via Activision

Optic: Millstop Reflex

Muzzle: Infantry Compensator

Underbarrel: SFOD Speedgrip

Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Stock: Raider Stock

Used by Atlanta FaZe’s Cellium

Screengrab via Activision

Optic: Millstop Reflex

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.56

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Stock: Raider Stock