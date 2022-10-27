Are Modern Warfare 2 camo challenges too easy? Players are already hitting Gold weapons

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 weapon mastery camo challenges may be too easy as players start unlocking Gold just a few hours after the game’s release.

Infinity Ward revamped the entire weapon camo challenges with their latest release of MW2. From new challenges to an easier way to get obscure weapons Gold like the RPG, there is a lot of new with the weapon camos this year. One of the most notable changes to the camo systems was how to unlock different camos for each weapon. In the previous Call of Duty titles, getting Gold on any given weapon was typically a multi-hour grind with the end result being a trophy of sorts.

Players have already begun posting images of getting certain weapons Gold on Twitter and Reddit, however, raising the question of how hard the camo systems really are this year.

GOLD looks very Clean in Game #MWII pic.twitter.com/LxZRozVvjg — James – JGOD (@JGODYT) October 27, 2022

It was revealed that MW2 would be the first two-year Call of Duty, meaning that there would not be a new game released next year and professionals would be playing the same game for two years in a row.

Because of this, Infinity Ward had to make some changes to the game to ensure that it would last in the long run. That is why the team added two new versions of weapon mastery camos in the form of Polyatomic and Orion for players to achieve

With the added levels of mastery, Infinity Ward made changes to the base camo challenges, making it a little too easy to reach Gold off the bat. While the full camo grind will still take several hours of playtime, Infinity Ward may have to go back and tweak the challenges so they aren’t as easy to achieve quickly.