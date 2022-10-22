All safe codes and locations in the Modern Warfare 2 campaign for ‘Gentleman Thief’ achievement

Achievement hunting can be a pain, especially when you’re just trying to enjoy a fun campaign like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

While you might stumble upon parts of the achievement in your first playthrough, there’s no shame in going back into the campaign’s replayable missions to finish off some tasks.

One of the achievements in MW2, “Gentleman Thief,” requires you to open three safes in the campaign. You need to know their combinations, so it can be tough. We’ve got you covered with the combos, as well as their locations in the missions “El Sin Nombre” and “Alone.”

Keep in mind, this guide contains some spoilers for these missions. Here are the safe locations and combinations for the “Gentleman Thief” achievement in MW2.

MW2 campaign ‘El Sin Nombre’ safe location

Safe number one

Time to go undercover as Soap. Head to the second floor of the building after the interrogation scenes, either via the window or by sneaking by guards up the stairs, and do the deed of killing Diego and stealing his keycard. On the way out towards the elevator, behind Alejandro as he waits for you, is Diego’s room.

Here’s the door to Diego’s room, behind Alejandro who’s in a panic to get you to use the elevator. Walk into the room and turn around the bend on the right. The closet will be in front of you. Enter the code for loot.

Head inside Diego’s room and find the closet. Inside the closet you will find the safe where you can enter the code 02-02-19 for some body armor and a Lockwood 300 shotgun.

MW2 campaign ‘Alone’ safe locations

Safe number two

In one of the cooler missions of the game right after Ghost and Soap are betrayed by Shadow Company (who could’ve seen that coming?), the TF141 boys are separated and Soap is on his own. The mission itself is pretty linear; you just need to keep picking up items to craft to help you along your way.

You’ll know the safe is coming when you reach a door with some banging on the other side. When you open it, a dying man will scare the lord out of you with his dying breath. Push past him into the coffee shop.

This is the coffee shop you enter after the jump scare by the dying man at a door. This door is locked. Craft an item to open it up. The safe is inside. Enter the code to get the goods.

Directly to your left will be a locked door. Use one of your crafted items to open the locked door and find the safe inside. Enter the code 10-10-80, and you will find a throwing knife and Desert Eagle.

Safe number three

Not long after you open safe two, Soap drops down into a courtyard area that’s crawling with Shadow Company. You’ll need to play it stealthy to take them all out. Once they’re dead, you’re free to explore. The safe is found in the garage directly next to the coffee shop.

This ‘El Maistro’ garage is found right next to the coffee shop. Clear the area of enemies first. You’ll know you’re in the right area when Ghost starts cracking dad jokes. Head into the back office to find the safe. The safe is in the corner of the back office room. Enter the code to get some loot, and unlock the achievement.

Turn back to look where you came from, and you will find the “El Maistro” garage. Head inside and into the back office and find the safe to enter the code 37-60-80. Inside is a throwing knife and a crossbow.

If done correctly, you will have found and opened three safes in the campaign and unlock the “Gentleman Thief” achievement.