All changes to MW3 Warzone season one’s Gulag system

Modern Warfare 3’s first season is here, and Warzone players can finally enjoy all the new features in the popular game mode, including the Urzikstan map, fresh weapons, and even a new Gulag system that will shake up how you earn back your life in a trial by combat.

The Gulag is returning in a fresh way for season one that should help maintain a good amount of variance in your experiences, whether you’re thrown one of three different map variants, you’re given a new dynamic Gulag event, or you’re forced to fight for the new Overtime Ascender as the last vestige of hope for you and your teammates.

This season, Warzone will be a whole new beast to conquer from your first steps onto Urzikstan to your last—and there will be new challenges to help you stomp your way through the afterlife back into the winner’s circle. Here are all the changes headed to the MW3 Warzone Gulag in season one.

All Gulag changes in MW3

One of the three Gulag variants in season one. Image via Activision

New maps and location modifiers

Unlike other Gulag systems before, there are three different map variants that players can encounter during their games, with each one providing that familiar three-lane style and a special flair to spice the experience up.

One map will feature a boxed center with various pathways to the middle, including multiple different forms of cover and corners that will make players think twice about simply rushing forward. The next map variant is much more open compared to the first and has an enclosed center area that has limited access for players. Lastly, the third locale is also relatively open but maintains a fast pathway toward the center of the map. There are, however, chances for flanks and rotations based on the map’s overall design.

Dynamic events

Three new public events have been added to the Gulag that will add even more stakes to your second life. For example, one event called Go Again will allow players yet another chance to fight in the Gulag if they end up losing their first battle.

Cash Grab, on the other hand, will provide a ton of money on the ground for players to collect, while also dropping a large stack of cash in the center of the map. The third and final event is called Locked and Loaded, which will provide both players with full armor and two randomly upgraded guns, making it a brutal fight to the death.

Ascender: A new way to win overtime

If your Gulag fight ends up pushing into overtime, players will no longer have the option to simply capture the flag in the center of the map. Instead, there will be a zipline in the middle of the Gulag that players will have to fight over to live another day. In most cases, players will have to ensure that they can safely zip upward to freedom, or else they’ll risk dying as they look up at the light.

Loot before you live again

Additionally, if you win your Gulag one-vs-one, you’ll have a chance to run around the map and loot as many goodies as you can before redeploying. This is especially important when certain events are taking place, like Cash Grab, since you can possibly loot enough cash to buy important items, weapons, or even bring back one of your other teammates who has been eliminated from the game.