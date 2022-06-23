All battle pass rewards in Call of Duty: Warzone/Vanguard Season 4

A new Call of Duty: Warzone season is here and it means there’s a new battle pass in town. Throughout the season, players will get to level up while completing new challenges, trying out new weapons, and exploring the changes in Caldera. There’s also a new map, Fortune’s Keep, where players will get to battle in an amazing scenery.
Like previous seasons, players will have the option to skip the first 20 tiers while unlocking exclusive content with the battle pass bundle. The battle pass bundle costs 2,400 CoD Points and features the following items.
The regular battle has a 1,000 CoD Points price tag. Both purchases will unlock the same battle pass and there will be 100 tiers waiting to be unlocked.