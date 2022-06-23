All battle pass rewards in Call of Duty: Warzone/Vanguard Season 4

A new Call of Duty: Warzone season is here and it means there’s a new battle pass in town. Throughout the season, players will get to level up while completing new challenges, trying out new weapons, and exploring the changes in Caldera. There’s also a new map, Fortune’s Keep, where players will get to battle in an amazing scenery.

Like previous seasons, players will have the option to skip the first 20 tiers while unlocking exclusive content with the battle pass bundle. The battle pass bundle costs 2,400 CoD Points and features the following items.

Bundle Bonus 1 – Screengrab via Activision Bundle Bonus 2 – Screengrab via Activision Bundle Bonus 3 – Screengrab via Activision Bundle Bonus 4 – Screengrab via Activision Bundle Bonus 5 – Screengrab via Activision Bundle Bonus 6 – Screengrab via Activision

The regular battle has a 1,000 CoD Points price tag. Both purchases will unlock the same battle pass and there will be 100 tiers waiting to be unlocked.

Tier 1-10

Tier 1 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 2 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 3 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 4 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 5 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 6 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 7 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 8 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 9 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 10 – Screengrab via Activision

Tier 11-20

Tier 11 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 12 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 13 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 14 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 15 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 16 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 17 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 18 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 19 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 20 – Screengrab via Activision

Tier 21-30

Tier 21 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 22 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 23 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 24 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 25 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 26 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 27 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 28 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 29 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 30 – Screengrab via Activision

Tier 31-40

Tier 31 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 32 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 33 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 34 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 35 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 36 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 37 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 38 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 39 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 40 – Screengrab via Activision

Tier 41-50

Tier 41 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 42 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 43 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 44 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 45 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 46 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 47 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 48 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 49 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 50 – Screengrab via Activision

Tier 51-60

Tier 51 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 52 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 53 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 54 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 55 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 56 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 57 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 58 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 59 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 60 – Screengrab via Activision

Tier 61-70

Tier 61 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 62 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 63 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 64 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 65 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 66 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 67 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 68 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 69 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 70 – Screengrab via Activision

Tier 71-80

Tier 71 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 72 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 73 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 74 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 75 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 76 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 77 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 78 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 79 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 80 – Screengrab via Activision

Tier 81-90

Tier 81 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 82 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 83 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 84 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 85 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 86 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 87 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 88 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 89 – Screengrab via Activision Tier 90 – Screengrab via Activision

Tier 91-100