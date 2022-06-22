All challenges and rewards in the Call of Duty: Warzone Mercenaries of Fortune event

Season four is now live in Call of Duty: Warzone, and a special event came along with it to commemorate the new Fortune’s Keep map and changes to Caldera.

Mercenaries of Fortune is an event that is going to run from June 22 through July 6. There are eight challenges to complete, each with a reward of their own, and a big reward for completing all eight of them before the event comes to an end.

It’s time to cash in on this golden opportunity 💰



Play the new season 'Mercenaries of Fortune' now in #Vanguard and #Warzone. pic.twitter.com/rzPSbRPo56 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) June 22, 2022

The challenges involve playing matches on the new map, visiting the new (returning) point of interest on Caldera in Storage Town, and even getting kills or assists while riding in the new Armored SUV vehicle.

Here’s the full list of challenges and all of the rewards you can get for completing them during the Mercenaries of Fortune event in Warzone. Make sure to finish them all before the event comes to an end.

All challenges and rewards in Call of Duty: Warzone’s Mercenaries of Fortune event

Screengrab via Activision

Shopping Spree

Screengrab via Activision

Purchase five items from the Black Market.

Reward: False Prospector camo

Minted

Screengrab via Activision

Open a Mercenary Vault.

Reward: Fanged Assault emblem

Roadtrip

Screengrab via Activision

Get 25 kills or assists while in a vehicle.

Reward: Nugget charm

Gilded Victor

Screengrab via Activision

Win one game of Golden Plunder.

Reward: Venomous Wealth calling card

Storing Bodies

Screengrab via Activision

Get 100 kills at Storage Town on Caldera Island.

Reward: Death Prospector camo

Moneybags

Screengrab via Activision

Collect 100,000 cash on Fortune’s Keep.

Reward: Venomous Approval sticker

Pocket Sand

Screengrab via Activision

Dig up three buried treasure piles on Fortune’s Keep.

Reward: Nefarious Deeds charm

Shopping Spree

Screengrab via Activision

Purchase five items from the Black Market.

Reward: Scaled Snipe reticle

Screengrab via Activision

Complete all eight challenges for “The Vault” Ultra vehicle skin.