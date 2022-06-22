All challenges and rewards in the Call of Duty: Warzone Mercenaries of Fortune event

Season four is now live in Call of Duty: Warzone, and a special event came along with it to commemorate the new Fortune’s Keep map and changes to Caldera.
Mercenaries of Fortune is an event that is going to run from June 22 through July 6. There are eight challenges to complete, each with a reward of their own, and a big reward for completing all eight of them before the event comes to an end.
The challenges involve playing matches on the new map, visiting the new (returning) point of interest on Caldera in Storage Town, and even getting kills or assists while riding in the new Armored SUV vehicle.
Here’s the full list of challenges and all of the rewards you can get for completing them during the Mercenaries of Fortune event in Warzone. Make sure to finish them all before the event comes to an end.
All challenges and rewards in Call of Duty: Warzone’s Mercenaries of Fortune event
Shopping Spree
Purchase five items from the Black Market.
Reward: False Prospector camo
Minted
Open a Mercenary Vault.
Reward: Fanged Assault emblem
Roadtrip
Get 25 kills or assists while in a vehicle.
Reward: Nugget charm
Gilded Victor
Win one game of Golden Plunder.
Reward: Venomous Wealth calling card
Storing Bodies
Get 100 kills at Storage Town on Caldera Island.
Reward: Death Prospector camo
Moneybags
Collect 100,000 cash on Fortune’s Keep.
Reward: Venomous Approval sticker
Pocket Sand
Dig up three buried treasure piles on Fortune’s Keep.
Reward: Nefarious Deeds charm
Complete all eight challenges for “The Vault” Ultra vehicle skin.