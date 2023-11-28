A MW3 Zombies Cyro Freeze bug is giving players a weird feature—and now we want it properly

A strange bug in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies has been spotted that seemingly turns players into a zombie—and now there’s nothing I want more.

Of all the special zombies there are to hunt in MW3 Zombies, the Mimic is the creepiest and can result in the biggest jump scares, which could actually turn out to be a fantastic feature. I’ve got the munchies. Image via Activision

As spotted by Dexerto, MW3 players have taken to Reddit to highlight a bug they have encountered. When using the Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod against a Mimic, you can get grabbed by the undead creature and, instead of being dropped like you should be, you end up inside the Mimic with a first-person view of the carnage it is creating. After some time, players are dropped but, unfortunately, it can result in some lost items.

While the feature is certainly not intended, it begs the question, why isn’t it? The whole bug is giving me Left 4 Dead vibes and has now got me thinking about an expansion to MW3 Zombies where players can take control of special zombies.

MW3 Zombies took a turn away from DMZ in Modern Warfare 2, which was PvPvE, to become strictly PvE, but there’s no reason why that should continue being the case. I’m not saying we should return to the DMZ ways with spawn-surging and frustration for those looking to complete missions, but having some player-controlled zombies would be a fun twist.

You could easily make it avoidable for players who do not want any PvP by having the player-controlled zombies only in the High-Threat area, which provides a significantly higher challenge for players. In theory, if you die in the High-Threat area, you can become a special zombie and then turn your attention towards other players in the zone.

Maybe I’m just letting my imagination run wild but this seems like a really fun concept and I’m already imagining situations where I take control of a Mimic and pretend to be a loot box, only to jump out at my friends and scare the hell out of them.